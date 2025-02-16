Manchester United star set to undergo surgery; could miss rest of the season: Reports

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo will undergo surgery next week for the ankle injury he suffered during training, as per Fabrizio Romano. The 22-year-old damaged his ankle ligament midweek during team practice and will miss the entirety of the season.

According to the aforementioned report, the Ivory Coast international will focus on getting in shape and achieving full recovery for the next season. Diallo has made 36 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.

The 22-year-old also started the Red Devils' last 10 Premier League matches under Ruben Amorim. Additionally, the Ivory Coast forward scored crucial goals during Manchester United's 2-1 win over Manchester City and 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

According to the Athletic, Amorim also revealed that Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer have also picked up injuries and are likely to miss United's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, February 16. The Red Devils are currently 14th in the league table with 29 points after 24 games.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez shares emotional note on social media after surgery

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has opened up after undergoing surgery. The Argentine defender suffered the ACL injury during Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday, February 2.

He underwent surgery on February 13 and recently took to social media and talked about his emotions. Lisandro Martinez uploaded a post on Instagram, where he wrote:

"Today, after going through several stormy days where I allowed myself to feel and accept my sadness, helplessness, insecurities, fears and a deep emotional imbalance, I am reconnecting with my essence and my values, which help me see things from a kinder and more positive perspective."

He wrote further:

"I feel immense gratitude for the incredible work and support of Man United, Argentina Federation, my family, friends, teammates and everyone who took the time to send me a message of encouragement. The surgery went perfectly! Now It's time to give it my all, with heart and soul, in the rehabilitation process."

This season, the Argentine defender has made 32 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, scoring and assisting two goals each. In the Premier League, he helped the side keep six clean sheets.

