Manchester United star sips on drinks as he enjoys after party of agent’s wedding 

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire enjoyed a getaway to Majorca for his agent's wedding and pictures of him in the after-party have surfaced.

Maguire, 30, attended his agent Kenny Shephard's wedding as he tied the knot with partner Lucy Wright. The English international was snapped sipping on cocktails and relaxing in a swimming pool at the after-party.

The Sun claims that there were plenty of other famous names at the event. Tottenham Hotspur legend Robbie Keane and Newcastle United fan and TV presenter Declan Donnelly were also in attendance.

A source described the setting of Shephard's wedding, saying:

"It was very swanky. They had a rooftop and most of the rooms in the hotel were booked up by guests so they could enjoy themselves."

They then touched on Maguire's activity at the event:

"Harry Maguire was swigging back wine talking to Sam who looked a million dollars - and Love Island star Brad McClelland was looking very cosy with Harry’s sister Daisy. It is really was a star-studded bash. They’ve taken over the island."

Maguire is coming off the back of a difficult campaign with Manchester United in which he lacked game time. He has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag and his future is uncertain as a result.

The English international is reportedly garnering interest from Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur. He has two years left on his contract but could be set to depart Old Trafford this summer.

Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City in 2019 for £85 million - a world record fee for a defender. He has since made 175 appearances across competitions and won his first trophy this season (Carabao Cup).

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot holidaying with Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Dalot has been on holiday with Ronaldo.

Manchester United players are making the most of the off-season as Diogo Dalot has also been on a vacation The Portuguese international has been on a getaway with Red Devils icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Al Nassr frontman uploaded a snap on his Instagram which shows the duo with family and friends on a yacht. The pair have built a good rapport through their connection in the Portuguese national team and at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo left Manchester United last November when he mutually agreed with the club to terminate his contract. However, Dalot has remained with Erik ten Hag's side and was impressive last season.

Dalot made 42 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing three assists. He formed a solid back four with Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw.

