Manchester United star snubs Cristiano Ronaldo but includes Lionel Messi as he builds his 'perfect player'

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof snubbed former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and included Lionel Messi while naming his perfect player. As a part of Manchester United's 'My Perfect Player' series, the Swede named his dream footballer on the basis of one of their special abilities.

Lindelof made two separate lists, one exclusively featuring current and former Manchester United teammates and one for overall. Quite surprisingly, the defender opted to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of either list.

However, he named Lionel Messi as part of the overall dream player list due to his iconic left foot. In the composite for Manchester United players, Lindelof went with: Bruno Fernandes (Right foot), Luke Shaw (Left foot), Harry Maguire (Heading), Marcus Rashford (Pace), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Tackling), Anthony Martial (Finishing), Casemiro (Strength), Marcus Rashford (Skills), Christian Eriksen (Vision), Raphael Varane (Mentality), Scott McTominay (Stamina).

The overall composite, featured following players: Andrea Pirlo (Right foot), Lionel Messi (Left foot), Marouane Fellaini (Heading), Kylian Mbappe (Pace), Paolo Maldini (Tackling), Robin van Persie Strength (Finishing), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Strength), Eden Hazard (Skills) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Mentality).

Lindelof and Cristiano Ronaldo played alongside each other for one and a half seasons before the Portuguese international made his exit from Old Trafford following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Lindelof has been at Old Trafford since 2017 following his €35 million move from Benfica. He has so far featured 246 times for the club and is contracted until the summer of 2024, which also includes a 12-month extension clause in his deal.

Former Manchester United striker snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney while naming favorite strike partner

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has picked Robbie Keane as his favorite strike partner over the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney. They played together at Tottenham Hotspur between 2006 and 2008 and established themselves as a feared duo.

When asked on Prime Video Sport (via Give Me Sport) to name his favorite attacking partner from his playing days, the former striker replied:

“It was probably Robbie Keane because we just struck a great partnership together immediately.”

Keane and Berbatov shared the pitch in 80 matches and combined to score 17 goals and helped Spurs win the League Cup in 2008.

With Cristiano Ronaldo, the former Bulgaria international played 39 matches, combining to score five goals. Berbatov also played 99 matches together with Wayne Rooney for Manchester United between 2008 and 2012, scoring 12 goals together.