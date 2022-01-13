Manchester United star upset by claims that he lacks commitment towards the club: Reports

According to Jason Burt (writing for the Telegraph), Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is upset by suggestions that he lacks commitment towards the club.

The report notes that, rather than lacking commitment, it is more likely that Rashford cares too much and has often pushed himself to his own detriment for the club. This is due to the fact that he came up through the club’s youth ranks.

The English forward is currently suffering from a lack of confidence and his situation is entirely the fault of the club, according to Jason Burt. The journalist explains that the Red Devils have consistently piled pressure on young Rashford to carry them through moments of mediocrity. This is compounded by the player not having a settled position over the years and having to play through debilitating injuries without any close support from any of his managers.

The player’s situation came to a head after United’s unconvincing 1-0 FA Cup victory over Aston Villa on Monday evening; sections of the fan base turned on the Englishman on social media, questioning his commitment to the club.

Jason Burt writes that it would be difficult to find a player in the United squad who is as invested in the club as Rashford. However, the 24-year-old will be acutely aware of his poor form and will undoubtedly be upset with his performances. Rashford will hope his performances pick up and he can better his truly appalling return of 2 goals and one assist from 11 premier league appearances for the Red Devils so far this season.

He doesn't stay in the game: Former Manchester United assistant Steve McLaren discusses Marcus Rashford

After Rashford's performance in United's 1-0 win against Aston Villa in the FA Cup, Steve McLaren lashed out at the star, complaining about his attitude and body language.

Mclaren noted that Rashford was easily deterred and "doesn't stay in the game". McLaren also questioned the star's self-confidence and determination, stating that Rashford was unable to come out of bad times on his own.

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick opened up about Rashford's issues as well, admitting that the star's work ethic wasn't the issue. Instead, Rangnick believes that Rashford has a lack of confidence. The star has struggled to adapt to Ralf Rangnick's tactics in recent weeks, but the Manchester United faithful will hope that he returns to form soon.

