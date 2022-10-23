Manchester United staring at staggering 8-figure payoff if they rip up Cristiano Ronaldo's contract in January: Reports

According to The Sun, Manchester United are staring at a pay-off of almost £10 million if they decide to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract in January.

Ronaldo was suspended from the side during his team's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The suspension came due to the Portuguese walking down the tunnel before the full-time whistle during United's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on October 20 at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo might very well have played his last game for his boyhood club. However, if Manchester United decide to terminate the player's contract in January or even before that, they will have to pay the wages of the player until the end of the season as his contract expires on June 2023.

They will have to pay Cristiano Ronaldo a staggering wage of £9.6 million. To add to that, terminating Ronaldo's contract might see a direct rival pick up the 37-year-old for free.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is a huge fan of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and is very keen to add the superstar forward to his side.

Gary Neville claimed that Manchester United are better without Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is enduring a hard season at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville recently claimed that Manchester United are better off as a collective unit without Cristiano Ronaldo in the ranks.

While speaking on Sky Sports, the former defender said:

"There aren't many United fans who would now have Ronaldo in their starting eleven. They are better without him - they score more goals without him and they win more points without him. United are a better team without him."

He further went on to add that Ronaldo's actions had left Erik ten Hag without any choice but to suspend the player.

Neville added:

"For me, Erik ten Hag had no other option. That's the second time Ronaldo has left Old Trafford before his team-mates have got into the changing room. That is unacceptable."

He continued:

"When you look at whether Ronaldo should be selected, which is obviously Ronaldo's main problem at this moment in time - that he's not playing - as great a player as he's been, United are better without him."

United managed a draw against Chelsea in their latest Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge. Casemiro salvaged a point for Ten Hag's side at the end with a header.

