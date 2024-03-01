Manchester United stars send message to Paul Pogba after 4-year ban is announced 

Multiple Manchester United stars have reacted to their former teammate Paul Pogba's Instagram post, after the latter was dealt a four-year ban for doping.

Overall, the former France international made 233 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions, bagging 39 goals and 51 assists. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (February 29), Pogba wrote:

"I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect. I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me.

"When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations."

He added:

"As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against.

"As a consequence of the decision announced today I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

Reacting to this message, Raphael Varane, who played with Pogba for France and Manchester United 84 times, wrote (via Metro):

"Force."

Similarly, Bruno Fernandes showed support for the midfielder, with whom he's played 78 matches, writing:

"Together bro."

Harry Maguire commented:

"PP."

Pogba is currently under contract with Juventus till 2026, which effectively means that his spell with the club would end should this ban stand.

Marcus Rashford hits back after questions over his commitment to Manchester United

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford has, meanwhile, come under criticism for his poor performances this season, where he's bagged five goals in 32 matches across competitions.

Some have even questioned the England winger's attitude and commitment to the club. Hitting back at critics, the 26-year-old attacker said in an interview with The Player's Tribune (via BBC Sport):

"If you ever question my commitment to United, that's when I have to speak up. It's like somebody questioning my entire identity, and everything I stand for as a man. I grew up here. I have played for this club since I was a boy. My family turned down life-changing money when I was a kid so I could wear this badge."

He added:

"I can take any criticism. I can take any headline. From podcasts, social media and the papers. I can take it. But if you start questioning my commitment to this club and my love for football and bringing my family into it, then I'd simply ask you to have a bit more humanity."

Rashford came up the ranks at Manchester United and has made 391 senior appearances for the club, bagging 128 goals and 74 assists. He's won the FA Cup once and the Carabao Cup twice, among other honors.

