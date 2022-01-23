Manchester United stars unimpressed by 'homework' given to them by interim manager Ralf Rangnick: Reports

Recent reports claim that several Manchester United stars are displeased with Ralf Rangnick for giving them “homework” to work on.

Ralf Rangnick has reportedly been sending his players detailed video analyses after each game along with instructions on what they can do better. The German coach and his staff have reportedly been using detailed video clips that players are expected to study after every game. Some of these clips have been said to be as long as two hours!

Several Manchester United players have been left frustrated as they believe the analysis has been infringing on their personal time. United have regularly dropped points in games they are expected to win comfortably in recent weeks. They have undergone a slight change in fortunes in recent games and have won three of their last four games across competitions.

Ralf Rangnick is largely expected to leave at the end of his six-month tenure and will join the consultancy role. There is little doubt that the job at hand, that of bringing Manchester United back to where they belong, is one that will take much longer. Rangnick has reportedly already been under scrutiny from his players for postponing training into the afternoons, and will be hoping for more cooperation in the coming time.

Manchester United register change in fortune as reports of dressing room discord continue

Reports of dressing room discord at Manchester United have been consistent in recent weeks. Initial reports were rubbished by the likes of Fred and Marcus Rashford. However, Ralf Rangnick’s tenure so far has been far from ideal. Cristiano Ronaldo recently claimed that some of the youngsters at the club have been reluctant to listen to his advice.

Recent reports of homework being given to Red Devils' stars has added further fuel to the rumors. Of course, the way several United players have performed since the start of the season has suggested that quite a bit of work is required.

Several players, including Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan Bissaka, have been especially guilty of underperforming consistently. Under Solksjaer towards the end, the team was seen in constant defensive disarray and had not been able to make use of its attacking wealth as well.

While there has been a lot of defensive improvement under Rangnick, United have not scored more than three goals in a single game so far under the German coach. They are now expected to kick off after a recent run of better form. A top four position along with a healthy Champions League run should be enough to deem Rangnick’s managerial tenure at the club a success.

Edited by Arnav