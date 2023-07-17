Manchester United to step up their pursuit for striker target after completing Andre Onana deal - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to step up their pursuit of a new striker after the completion of Andre Onana's deal. The Premier League outfit will now focus its resources on trying to finalize a deal with Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Chris Wheeler, the Daily Mail journalist, reported on Monday, July 17, that the Red Devils have reached an agreement with the Inter Milan goalkeeper. ESPN have stated that the clubs have agreed to a transfer fee of €50 million for the player.

Onana will sign a five-year deal with Manchester United with an option to extend by a year further. The Cameroon international spent the solitary season in Serie A with Inter Milan. During his time in Italy, he made 41 appearances and kept 19 clean sheets.

The shot-stopper will replace club legend David De Gea at Old Trafford, whose contract expired this summer.

Manchester United are also in need of a striker and an upgrade on Anthony Martial. The France international scored six goals from his 21 Premier League appearances for the club last season.

The Athletic reported on July 13 that Manchester United are eyeing players plus cash move for Rasmus Hojlund. However, Atalanta are reported to have no intentions of making such a deal.

The Italian club reportedly value their player at a staggering £86 million, a price the Premier League outfit is attempting to reduce (via MSN). The 20-year-old forward scored nine goals and provided four assists from his 32 appearances in Serie A last season.

Manchester United to let go of Dean Henderson after Onana deal

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City - Premier League

According to ESPN, the Red Devils are willing to let go of Dean Henderson after the completion of Andre Onana's move to Old Trafford. The shot-stopper is ready for a medical and will move to Manchester for a fee of €50 million.

Henderson spent the entirety of last season on loan with Nottingham Forest, where he made 20 appearances for the club across all competitions. The 26-year-old suffered a thigh problem that saw him miss the second half of last season.

The England international missed 19 league games due to injury. ESPN revealed that Henderson is expected to complete a £20 million move to Nottingham Forest this summer.