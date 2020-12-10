Manchester United to stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager despite links with Mauricio Pochettino - Reports

Manchester United recently suffered an embarrassing elimination from the UEFA Champions League group stage, prompting speculation that they could part ways with their manager.

The Red Devils have struggled for consistency throughout this season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer coming in for immense criticism, which got amplified after their defeat to RB Leipzig.

However, Manchester United are set to persist with the Norwegian, despite strong speculation linking them with a move for Mauricio Pochettino.

A report by Daily Mail suggests that the United board are prepared to stick with Solskjaer for the foreseeable future, although Pochettino is monitoring the Old Trafford situation keenly.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has been without a job since he was sacked by the north London outfit in November 2019 and has been continuously linked with the Manchester United position.

The Red Devils began their Champions League group brightly, despite being grouped in what was termed the 'group of death.'

They won their first two games against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig to gain the early advantage, but a disappointing defeat to group-whipping boys and tournament debutants Istanbul Basakseshir put a spanner in the wheel.

Despite this setback, Manchester United still entered the final two games with their destiny in their hands and needed just a solitary point from the games to secure progress

They, however, failed to get the needed point as a 3-1 defeat at home to PSG was followed by their 3-2 loss in Germany to condemn them to the Europa League just four months after bidding the tournament goodbye at the semifinal stage.

Solskjaer's decisions in both games came in for criticism, with his refusal to substitute Fred at half-time despite being on a yellow card playing a role in the hosts being reduced to 10 men.

His tactics were also called into question on the final day as it afforded an expansive Leipzig side too much space which was duly exploited.

Derby day offers Manchester United pathway to redemption

Pep Guardiola has lost his last two matches against Manchester United

With all the dust now settled from Manchester United's Champions League elimination, their attention has now turned to getting their Premier League campaign back on track.

First up will be the visit of Manchester City for the Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are currently on a run of four consecutive wins in the Premier League and would be buoyed by the fact that they have won three of the last four games against their city rivals.

A victory here will help ease some of the pressure on the shoulders of Solskjaer and breathe some new life into the Red Devils' inconsistent campaign.