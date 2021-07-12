Manchester United submit €20 million offer for Barcelona midfielder - Reports

Manchester United is reportedly interested in signing Barcelona sensation Ilaix Moriba. The 18-year-old did not receive a pre-season call-up from Barcelona, which has led many to believe that the club could be open to selling him this summer.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Ilaix Moriba has refused to sign a new contract with Barcelona, which has resulted in him being left out of the club's squad for pre-season.

Manchester United is believed to be monitoring the teenager's current situation at Barcelona. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always been a massive proponent of signing and promoting youngsters who have the potential to develop into top-quality players for Manchester United.

Ilaix Moriba spent nine years with Barcelona's famous La Masia youth academy before being promoted to the Barcelona B team in 2019. After spending a season-and-a-half with Barcelona B, Moriba was promoted to the first team last season.

Moriba enjoyed a breakthrough season under the management of Ronald Koeman as he went on to make 18 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants and scored one goal.

Barcelona is reportedly keen to keep hold of Ilaix Moriba but is unwilling to meet his 'high demands' due to their current financial situation.

Barcelona will have to get rid of a number of star players during the transfer window in order to accommodate the salaries of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, and Antoine Griezmann. The club has also imposed massive pay cuts on all of its players in order to reduce their financial burden.

Manchester United is keen to sign a midfielder this summer. The performances of Fred and Scott McTominay were a source of concern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer towards the end of last season.

The Norwegian is therefore keen to sign a long-term solution to his midfield problems.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Declan Rice and Eduardo Camavinga in recent weeks but are reportedly ready to submit a €20 million bid for Ilaix Moriba.

🗣 Fabrizio Romano when asked about the possibility of Ilaix Moriba to Manchester United: "Rumours about Ilaix Moriba and Barcelona about a complicated situation regarding contract renewal is true. Premier League clubs are watching him. Keep an eye on this situation." [Twitch] pic.twitter.com/1Qw2L2Qn6j — Man Utd Empire (@Empire_Mu) July 10, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Barcelona could look to sell Ilaix Moriba if they receive the right offer from Manchester United

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

Barcelona is currently facing debts totalling up to £1 billion. The club could therefore be willing to sell Ilaix Moriba this summer if they receive the right offer.

Manchester United 'are keeping tabs on Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba' https://t.co/B4jdrXk1NK — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 20, 2021

Barcelona is struggling to offload Miralem Pjanic, Samuel Umtiti, and Martin Brathwaite this summer.

Hence, the Blaugrana could resort to parting ways with Ilaix Moriba due to the interest the youngster has received from Manchester United.

Help us improve our content, tell us what you like. Please spare 2 minutes to take this survey.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar