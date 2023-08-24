Manchester United submit offer to sign 29-year-old star - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly registered an official bid for Benfica starlet Odysseas Vlachodimos in order to acquire his signature. The verbal agreement is seemingly in place, and the German shot-stopper could soon be on his way to England.

Having recently completed the transfer of Andre Onana for a sizeable fee of €52.5 million (source: Transfermarkt), the Red Devils have finally sorted their goalkeeping woes following the departure of club legend David de Gea.

The La Masia graduate is an upgrade on the Spaniard when it comes to keeping the ball at his feet and was able to show his class in a stunning Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United are now tasked with finding the right deputy for Onana, with speculations of Dean Henderson's departure from Old Trafford now gaining momentum.

Consequently, Erik ten Hag has identified Odysseas Vlachodimos as the ideal cover for their new signing between the sticks.

Expand Tweet

The 29-year-old Stuttgart graduate was conveniently left out of Benfica's squad in their Primeira Liga clash against Estrela Amadora, adding fuel to the transfer rumors.

Manchester United have also been eyeing Fenerbache's Altay Bayindir as a potential replacement for Henderson, but the 25-year-old shot-stopper's injury record could dissuade the Red Devils from sealing the deal.

The current transfer window is still open for another week, giving Ten Hag and Manchester United enough time to devise a competent recruitment strategy for their second-choice goalkeeper position.

Manchester United recently parted ways with Mason Greenwood amidst controversy

Old Trafford has been riddled with issues ever since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013, and problems seem to be piling up for the 20-time Premier League champions.

Aside from their on-field issues, the club has had to deal with a lot of off-pitch drama, especially with the curious case of Mason Greenwood.

The youngster was charged with inflicting physical abuse on his partner last year and has been occupied with the case ever since. The club agreed to conduct an internal investigation of their own before making a decision, giving Greenwood a slight glimmer of hope.

Nevertheless, amidst severe backlash from fans over the potential reinstatement of the 21-year-old forward, the club has decided to sever all ties with Greenwood, effectively releasing him from the team.

The English prodigy also faced rejection from Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq, with the former Liverpool star publicly denying all rumors linking Greenwood to his club.

Manchester United have since announced the signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta to solve their striking woes, although the Danish wunderkind is currently sidelined with an injury.