Manchester United suffer injury blow as 25-year-old star set to be out for several weeks

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been ruled out for several weeks after suffering an injury in his side's 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Red Devils have confirmed the news on their official website, with Erik ten Hag handed more issues amid a dismal start to the dismal season. Wan-Bissaka came on in the 85th minute of the loss to Brighton on Saturday (September 16).

The English defender started on the bench after being ill throughout the week. However, he picked up a knock in the closing stages of Manchester United's third defeat of the campaign.

The Athletic reports that Wan-Bissaka could be out for as much as two months. He is claimed to have sustained a hamstring injury.

It's a massive blow for Ten Hag, whose side face Bayern Munich in their opening game of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (September 20). Wan-Bissaka had made a bright start to the season, starting four of five games across competitions.

Diogo Dalot was used as a makeshift left-back following injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. The Portuguese defender will likely return to his preferred right-back position, as was the case against Brighton, with loanee Sergio Reguilon starting on the left.

The Red Devils will now be without Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Malacia, and Raphael Varane, although the latter seems close to returning. Ten Hag gave an update on his and Mason Mount's recoveries ahead of the Bayern clash (via Manchester United's official website):

"Both are in a good place. They are shortly coming [towards] a return."

Ten Hag will be hopeful that Varane makes a swift return as his defense is becoming increasingly depleted. His side have conceded 10 goals so far in the league, as many as rock-bottom Luton Town.

Owen Hargreaves reckons Manchester United will suffer defeat against Bayern Munich

Owen Hargreaves is backing Bayern Munich to beat Manchester United.

Manchester United will kickstart their return to Champions League football with a huge encounter against Bayern at the Allianz Arena. The Red Devils' major struggle at the start of the campaign is a stark contrast to the Bundesliga champions.

Thomas Tuchel's Bavarians are unbeaten in the league, winning three of four games. Harry Kane has hit the ground running with four goals and one assist in four appearances across competitions.

Owen Hargreaves has made his prediction for the clash between the two European heavyweights. He acknowledged Tuchel's men as favorites but talked up Manchester United's threat on the counter (via Bayern Munich's official website):

"Bayern are certainly favourites at home, especially after signing Harry Kane. But United are obviously still a threat. They've got a quality attack: Marcus Rashford is a great counter-attacking player, Bruno Fernandes plays brilliant balls in behind, so United have a lot of chances."

Hargreaves added reckons home advantage will likely pay dividends and the Bundesliga giants will win:

"However, if Bayern are in their normal form, I expect them to win the match at home."

Wednesday's game at the Allianz Arena gives Ten Hag the perfect opportunity to prove his doubters wrong. The Dutch coach has come under criticism for his side's worrying start to the campaign.