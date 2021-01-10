Manchester United suffer injury setbacks, with Pogba, Bailly, and Lindelof sidelined 

Manchester United dispatched Watford 1-0 in the third round of the FA Cup but the Premier League title contenders did so without three key first-team players.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof out of the squad to take on the Hornets. The duo had started the Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester City three days earlier.

Meanwhile, Eric Bailly started the game against Watford but was forced off on the stroke of half-time after being clattered into by his own goalkeeper, Dean Henderson.

The Manchester United manager confirmed that the trio's absence was due to injury but expressed optimism about Bailly's situation.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Solskjaer spoke on Bailly's injury saying:

"He got a good whack. I don't think it's concussion, hopefully a muscle injury and we'll have to check it tomorrow. Fingers crossed he won't be out for too long."

The 26-year-old Ivory Coast centre-back also took to social media to address the issue, tweeting:

"Good job by the team to advance in the FA Cup. I am OK, it was just a knock.''

Manchester United progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup at the expense of Watford, thanks to a 5th-minute header by Scott McTominay

A much-changed starting XI saw nine changes made to the side that lost to City, with Henderson and McTominay the only players to retain their place.

Up next for the Mancunians will be a trip to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Tuesday, while a blockbuster showdown with archrivals Liverpool at Anfield awaits next weekend.

Manchester United need a full squad ahead of crucial stretch of the season

Manchester United could go top of the Premier League this week

A recent upturn in fortune has seen Manchester United surge up the table to second in the Premier League.

The Red Devils sit level on points with Jurgen Klopp's side at the summit and could go top if they get a point at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/1NNwprqBiG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 9, 2021

Further opportunity awaits at Anfield and if Manchester United do get maximum points from both games, they will fancy their chances of winning a first Premier League title in eight years.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will need a fully-fit squad if Manchester United are to sustain their title charge. Their dropdown to the Europa League further congests their fixture list and places even more importance on the need for rotation.