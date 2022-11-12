Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo insecure about his teammates as new Jadon Sancho information emerges - Reports

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has become insecure about several of his teammates at Old Trafford, as per Express Sport.

The report claims that the Portuguese international has been a divisive figure in the dressing room following his return to Manchester United in the summer of 2021.

Despite the enormous achievements he has had throughout his career, Ronaldo reportedly feels insecure about some of his United teammates.

A player who has encountered the good and bad of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is England international Jadon Sancho.

The winger was keen to become the main man for the Red Devils but has not been given the spotlight due to the presence of the Portuguese superstar.

Sancho was reportedly expected to inherit the No. 7 shirt when he joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He was apparently promised the shirt number 12 months prior to his arrival.

However, he was denied the number by Edinson Cavani, the occupant of the No. 7 shirt at the time, as the Uruguayan refused to give it up.

Cavani then vacated the shirt number following Ronaldo's return later during the transfer window.

Sancho was reportedly disappointed with the situation as he had to settle for No. 25 instead.

The England international has so far flattered to deceive for Manchester United since his £73 million switch from Dortmund.

The former Manchester City academy graduate has scored just eight goals and provided four assists in 52 games across competitions for Manchester United.

Ronaldo has also endured a difficult season so far, having scored just thrice and produced two assists in 16 appearances in all competitions.

Manchester United manager provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo and Antony's availability against Fulham

Ahead of their trip to Fulham on Sunday, November 12, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has provided an update on the fitness of Ronaldo and Antony.

Ronaldo was not part of the United side that defeated Aston Villa 4-2 in the League Cup in midweek due to illness.

Antony, on the other hand, has missed the club's last four games with a hip injury. Ten Hag said:

“I can’t guarantee that now [if Ronaldo will be fit] and he was ill today. He can recover from that. It’s not a serious illness that takes days or weeks. I think it is possible that he is available for Sunday and that he will be in the squad.

“We will work on that but I can’t confirm that he will be in the squad for Sunday. But he made progress in the last days and we will see tomorrow, Saturday if he will be available for the team on Sunday.”

United are currently fifth in the Premier League table with 23 points from 13 games.

