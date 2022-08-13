Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo makes Ballon d'Or top 30; Lionel Messi a shock omission 

Lionel Messi has missed out on a nomination for the Ballon d'Or for the first time since 2005 whilst his arch-rival Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo makes the shortlist.

In the most significant news coming out of France Football's announcement of nominations for the 2022 Ballon d'Or, Messi is a shock omission.

The legendary forward made a dramatic transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last summer following the expiration of his contract with Barcelona.

It was a somewhat unremarkable debut season for the iconic Argentine at the Parc des Princes, where he managed 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 appearances.

What is even more shocking is that a year on from his seventh win of the award as the current holder, the PSG forward isn't even nominated.

Lionel Messi is the record holder of the Ballon d'Or with seven awards to his name, beating out competition from long-time rival Ronaldo, who sits on five.

The Portuguese star does make the cut having rejoined Manchester United last summer in another groundbreaking switch.

It was an impressive debut season for the former Real Madrid star despite his club's disappointing campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged 24 goals in 38 appearances for a Red Devils side that could only manage a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner isn't a frontrunner to win the award, however, with his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema the clear favorite.

Lionel Messi missing out on Ballon d'Or nomination adds intriguing layer to rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo

One of football's greatest rivalries continues

Often when fans and the media are debating who the greatest player of all time is, it's between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The two footballing icons have been this past generation's deadly duo, destroying opposition season after season.

One indicator many point to as to factually determining who the greatest player of all time is is by looking at their Ballon d'Or accomplishments.

Messi may hold the record for the number of awards won, but his omission this year only fuels more conversation about his rivalry with Ronaldo.

If you were to compare the two's previous seasons, the Portuguese star does defeat the Argentine.

It's astounding that Messi has missed out on a nomination given not only his status in world football but his abilities even when perhaps underperforming.

Behind closed-doors, the former Juventus star may be silently smirking at the fact he's managed to get one over his long-time nemesis.

