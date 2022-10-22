Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo shares one-word update after being dropped for the Chelsea clash

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to being dropped from the traveling squad that will face Chelsea on Saturday (October 22) in the Premier League.

The veteran forward has been given a time-out by manager Erik ten Hag after the player walked out during his team's last game against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. United won that game 2-0.

Manchester United revealed their matchday squad on Friday, which did not include the Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo has now given a one-word update via his Instagram story on the situation, saying (reported via Manchester Evening News):

"Continuamos" (with a prayer, thumbs-up and spot on emoji)

It translates to "we continue" in English.

Ronaldo's act of indiscipline was possibly borne out of frustration at not starting the high-octane clash against Spurs. He had scored three goals against them last time out, helping his team register a key victory against Antonio Conte's men.

Ronaldo has walked out on Manchester United twice this season

Despite scoring 24 goals in 38 games for the Red Devils last season, Ronaldo has had a rocky relationship with the club this campaign. It began with his reported desire to leave the club in search of another who could provide him with Champions League football.

The rift supposedly led the forward to miss a large chunk of pre-season. He caused further headlines when he walked out at half-time during his team's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

The start of the season has not been kind to the player, who has now mostly been demoted to the bench with the coach favoring Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Ronaldo repeated his walk-out antics for a second time against Spurs, which has now led to Ten Hag taking disciplinary action against the player. Speaking on the matter, the Dutch boss said:

"I am the manager, I'm responsible for the top sport culture here, and I have to set standards and values, and I have to control them. We are in a team."

He added:

"After Rayo Vallecano, I said it's unacceptable, but he wasn't the only one. That is for everyone, when it's the second time it will have consequence. That is now what we did. We'll miss him tomorrow, it's a miss for the squad but I think it's important for the attitude, mentality for the group."

Manchester United's squad to face Chelsea

Goalkeepers: De Gea, Dubravka, Heaton.

Defenders: Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Lindelof, Malacia, Shaw.

Midfielders: Fernandes, Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen, McTominay, Iqbal.

Attackers: Antony, Sancho, Rashford, Garnacho, Pellistri.

Poll : 0 votes