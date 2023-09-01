Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford named 5th as UK podcaster ranks best left wingers in Premier League now

UK podcaster Fuad Cadani has named Manchester United's Marcus Rashford as the fifth-best left winger in the Premier League.

Cadani was speaking on DR Sports when he named his top five left-wingers in the English top tier. His decision to select Rashford in fifth place might just stir debate among Red Devils fans.

The podcaster named Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma in first place, Liverpool's Luis Diaz in second, and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli in third:

"If we're judging it on this season's current form you've got to go Mitoma number one I think. Luiz Diaz coming back from the injury you maybe weren't expecting this. Martinelli I think you can't rule out, he's been doing his thing consistently for the past 18 months."

Cadani then chose Manchester City's Jack Grealish in fourth with Rashford coming in at fifth. He heaped praise on Grealish for his contribution to the Cityzens' treble triumph last season:

"Grealish second half of last season he definitely stepped up and played a key part in their treble. He wasn't a bus passenger if you like he was a bus driver. I've got him probably fourth and then Rashford maybe fifth."

Rashford was Manchester United's protagonist throughout last season, bagging 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions. He won the Red Devils' Player of the Year award and the Professional Footballers’ Association [PFA] Premier League Fans’ Player of the Year.

However, the 25-year-old has made a slow start to the new campaign, providing one assist in three games. This has paled in comparison with the likes of Mitoma who has one goal and two assists in three games. Meanwhile, Diaz has two goals in as many games.

Manchester United's Rashford is excited to get back into UEFA Champions League action

Marcus Rashford is excited to be back in the Champions League with Manchester United.

The Red Devils have learned who they will face in this season's UEFA Champions League group stages. The draw was made yesterday (August 31) and Ten Hag's men were drawn in Group A alongside Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, Danish side FC Copenhagen and Turkish outfit Galatasaray.

Manchester United are making a return to Europe's elite club competition after competing in the Europa League last season. He is raring to go in a tournament in which he has bagged 12 goals and three assists in 29 games. He posted on Twitter:

“Can’t wait to make more memories in the (Champions League)."

The England international is yet to win the competition but he has enjoyed plenty of memorable nights. One that springs to mind is his winning penalty that saw the Red Devils secure a remarkable comeback victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the 2018-19 Champions League last 16.