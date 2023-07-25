Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford picks club he hates the most between Liverpool and Manchester City

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford recently stated that he hates Liverpool more than Manchester City.

The England international was asked to pick which of the two clubs he dislikes in an interview with former Manchester United star Gary Neville on The Overlap.

When asked to choose between Manchester City and Liverpool, Rashford said:

"Liverpool. I don't like none of them but I dislike Liverpool more."

Neville then pointed out the fact that while he would also choose Liverpool, Paul Scholes dislikes Manchester City more. Rashford replied:

"Why is that? Nah, it's still Liverpool though [for me]. All day."

The Red Devils were in impressive form during the 2022-23 campaign under manager Erik ten Hag. Manchester United managed to secure a third-place finish in the English top tier last term, finishing four points above fourth-placed Newcastle United.

Ten Hag's side also lifted the Carabao Cup trophy last term after beating Newcastle 2-0 in the final, thanks to goals from Rashford and Casemiro. The Red Devils featured in the FA Cup final as well. However, they did not emerge victorious after losing 2-1 to Manchester City.

Rashford played a crucial role in United's exploits last term. The England international racked up 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Liverpool had an underwhelming season by their standards. Jurgen Klopp's side were unable to secure a top-four finish, leaving them out of the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/24 campaign.

The Reds were fifth in the standings, four points behind the Magpies.

"He would have fitted in better at Liverpool" - Pundit questions Premier League star's move to Manchester United

Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique believes Mason Mount would have been a better fit at the Merseyside outfit than Manchester United.

The England international completed a £55 million move to Old Trafford this summer, leaving former club Chelsea. His contract at the West London outfit was set to expire in 2024 and talks over an extension failed to progress.

Enrique has questioned which position Mount would play under Ten Hag at Manchester United. The retired footballer wrote on Twitter:

"Hi guys - Mount to United? I think he would have fitted in better at Liverpool. Not sure what position he will play under Ten Hag. Is he overrated at £55m? "

Mount brings with him years of experience in the Premier League and in Europe. The England international has racked up 129 league appearances during his career, recording 27 goals and 24 assists.

He also played a crucial role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph in 2021, assisting Kai Havertz who scored the match-winner against Manchester City in the final.