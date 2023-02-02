Manchester United superstar set to announce international retirement: Reports

In a shocking development, reports are emerging that Manchester United superstar Raphael Varane is set to announce his international retirement. France-based outlet Le Parisien has claimed that Varane could be the next player after Hugo Lloris and Steve Mandanda to announce his international retirement.

The French international has been a staple in the national team, playing an instrumental role in their 2018 World Cup victory and, most recently, their 2022 World Cup run, where they lost to Argentina in the final in a heart-breaking penalty shootout.

The 29-year-old has reportedly been experiencing physical and psychological burnout because of the busy football schedule every year since he began his professional career. Having achieved so much in his illustrious career, Varane wants to spend more time with his family and friends and will continue playing at the top level of club football.

utdreport @utdreport Raphaël Varane is starting to experience some form of physical and psychological wear and tear. He also aspires to devote more time to his family. The World Cup final against Argentina certainly contributed to his decision to retire from international football [ @le_Parisien Raphaël Varane is starting to experience some form of physical and psychological wear and tear. He also aspires to devote more time to his family. The World Cup final against Argentina certainly contributed to his decision to retire from international football [@le_Parisien]

Varane’s contribution to French football cannot be overstated. He has been a mainstay in the defense for over a decade, providing stability and leadership at the back. The centre-back has won numerous accolades throughout his international career, including the 2018 World Cup trophy in his cabinet.

Varane’s potential retirement has sent shockwaves through the footballing world. Fans and players alike have taken to social media to express their disappointment, with many hailing the defender as one of the best in the world.

In addition to his international career, Varane also has a glittering club career. He joined Real Madrid in 2011 and made over 360 appearances for the Spanish giants. During his time at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Varane won numerous titles, including three La Liga and four Champions League titles. After a successful career in Spain, the French international took on a new challenge and joined Manchester United in July 2021.

Sauce Utd 🔴🔰 @ForeverUnited4L How Can You Not Love Varane.. Goosebumps How Can You Not Love Varane.. Goosebumps 😍 https://t.co/J9QaGtkLA7

Varane has been dealing with physical exhaustion for the past few years, leading to several injuries. He has missed eight Manchester United games this season due to muscle discomfort. However, he wants to focus only on club football and use international breaks to recover from the physical strain.

Marcel Sabitzer officially completes Manchester United move on loan from Bayern, valid until June, no buy clause included

Marcel Sabitzer has officially completed his loan move from Bayern Munich to Manchester United. The loan deal, which is set to run until June, does not include a buy option clause.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



No buy option clause included, it’s straight loan;

Sabitzer, excited by working under Erik ten Hag;

He was never close to other clubs, Man Utd was his priority. Marcel Sabitzer completes Manchester United move on loan deal from Bayern valid until JuneNo buy option clause included, it’s straight loan;Sabitzer, excited by working under Erik ten Hag;He was never close to other clubs, Man Utd was his priority. Marcel Sabitzer completes Manchester United move on loan deal from Bayern valid until June 🔴✅ #MUFC▫️ No buy option clause included, it’s straight loan;▫️ Sabitzer, excited by working under Erik ten Hag;▫️ He was never close to other clubs, Man Utd was his priority. https://t.co/vYSQi3ISUj

The Austrian midfielder is eager to work under United manager Erik ten Hag and has set his sights on the Red Devils. The move to Old Trafford comes amid United's urgent need for reinforcements in midfield following Christian Eriksen's long-term injury.

Sabitzer's arrival will provide a much-needed boost to the Manchester United squad as they push for a top-four finish in the league and success in the upcoming League Cup final against Newcastle United.

