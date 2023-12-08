Manchester United superstar unlikely to feature for the Red Devils against Bournemouth after missing training due to illness

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford could miss the clash against Bournemouth on December 9 (Saturday), after he missed the training session due to illness.

Manchester United's official website recently released team news ahead of their Premier League tie against the Cherries on Saturday. In the report, it was stated that former Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to make his return for the Red Devils.

However, the Old Trafford outfit will miss the likes of Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford against Bournemouth. The Swede defender was substituted during half-time after he suffered a knock against Chelsea on Wednesday (December 6). Meanwhile, Rashford played a few minutes after being subbed in at the 84th minute.

The report read:

"Marcus Rashford is a doubt after missing Friday's training session due to illness."

The Englishman has made 19 appearances for the Red Devils this season across different competitions, recording two goals and four assists.

Due to the illness, the Englishman also missed United's team photo, where the Red Devils celebrated winning three Premier League awards for November. Erik ten Hag won Manager of the Month, Harry Maguire won Player of the Month and Alejandro Garnacho won Goal of the Month award.

Erik ten Hag talks about Manchester United's treble success at Premier League awards for November

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has addressed winning Premier League awards for November in a recent press conference. Erik ten Hag has been named the Premier League manager of the month, as United won all three matches in November.

Moreover, Harry Maguire won the Premier League Player of the Month award, as helped United kept clean sheets against Fulham, Luton Town, and Everton. Alejandro Garnacho won the Goal of the Month award for his spectacular overhead kick against Everton on November 26.

Addressing the accolades, the Dutch manager said that the Red Devils are doing something right as a team. As a result, taking inspiration from the awards, they'll keep moving forward. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I think that winning these three awards refers to something we are doing as a team. That's very good."

"It is something we can take belief from. We can also take inspiration from it, and believe that we are heading in the right direction. That must now give energy to everyone."

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 27 points, equaled with fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. They are nine points behind leaders Arsenal and three behind fourth-placed Manchester City.