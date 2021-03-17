Manchester United decide against pursuing a deal for Juventus star in the summer - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly not pursue a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. The Juventus forward has been heavily linked with an exit from the Turin club in recent weeks, with rumors suggesting that Manchester United were looking to re-sign their former star.

According to Express Sport, Manchester United are not interested in bringing Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for their former star for a few years now but are currently focusing on other targets.

There has much speculation about Cristiano Ronaldo's future with Juventus following the Bianconeri's exit from the Champions League in the Round of 16 stage last week. The 36-year-old was signed by Juventus from Real Madrid to help guide the Italian giants to a Champions League title.

However, Ronaldo has been unable to do so in his three years with the club. Juventus are now looking to undergo a major squad revamp in the summer after a poor 2020-21 season. The Italian giants are reportedly eager to offload Cristiano Ronaldo due to his annual wages of €30 million.

Juventus, like most of Europe's top clubs, have incurred heavy financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Old Lady will look to reduce their wage bill and raise funds for potential signings in the summer. Manchester United and Real Madrid are the two clubs that have been linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent six years at Manchester United during which he helped the club win three back-to-back Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.

However, United are likely to pass up on the opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as they as more intent on signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Cristiano Ronaldo is more likely to return to Manchester United than Real Madrid, according to Tuttosport 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/6UBVLcjhAh — Goal (@goal) March 16, 2021

Manchester United to look for more long-term options in attack

Juventus v FC Porto - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Despite being in top goal-scoring form in recent years, Cristiano Ronaldo is approaching the final stages of his career. A move to Manchester United could still be a dream for the five-time Ballon D'or but the Red Devils are keen on signing a long-term solution in attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo would be closer to joining Manchester United rather than Real Madrid if he were to leave Juventus this summer. (Source: Tuttosport) pic.twitter.com/twv2gc6yEN — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 17, 2021

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be keen on building a young squad for the future. The club have signed the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani on short-term deals in the past, but will now change their strategy in the market and look for long-term solutions.