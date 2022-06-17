Manchester United talent Alejandro Garnacho shares cryptic Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi image on Instagram

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho posted a cryptic Instagram story involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as reported by the Manchester Evening News. The 17-year-old winger has been one of the fortunate players to share a dressing room with two of the greatest players of modern times.

Alejandro Garnacho posted a grid of four images. Two of them were with him and Cristiano Ronaldo and the other two were with Lionel Messi. The United prodigy, however, did not provide any context as to why he decided to post this particular image on his social media.

Alejandro Garnacho's Instagram post can be seen below:

Alejandro Garnacho has caught the eye at Manchester United following an excellent season with the youth squad during the 2021-22 season. The 17-year-old attacker played a vital role in guiding Manchester United to the FA Youth Cup last season. Garnacho scored seven goals in six FA Youth Cup games, including scoring twice in the final against the Nottingham Forest U-18 side in a 3-1 win.

It is worth mentioning that Alejandro Garnacho also replicated Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic "Siuuu" celebration during the final of the FA Youth Cup.

Alejandro Garnacho also made his first-team debut last season. The 17-year-old winger made two Premier League appearances against Chelsea and Crystal Palace towards the end of the season.

The talented forward also received a surprise call-up to the Argentina national team back in March. The youngster did not earn his first full international cap but was fortunate enough to be part of the squad containing Lionel Messi.

Alejandro Garnacho definitely has a bright future ahead of him. Manchester United fans will be hoping that new manager Erik ten Hag utilizes his talents next season.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo head into the next season with the FIFA World Cup on the horizon

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will want to start the 2022-23 season in some great form knowing the 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner. The two superstars head into the tournament in Qatar knowing that it could very well be their last chance of competing at a World Cup.

Lionel Messi will want a better season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) than last time. The 34-year-old forward only managed to score 11 goals throughout the 2021-22 season for the Parisian giants.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, will once again be spearheading the Manchester United attack during the 2022-23 season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was United's leading goalscorer last season, netting 24 times in 38 outings.

