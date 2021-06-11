Manchester United target admits he was a Chelsea fan growing up

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho has revealed he was a boyhood Chelsea fan. The Borussia Dortmund winger said he grew up idolizing Chelsea legends Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

Sancho, who hails from London, has never played for Chelsea. The England international is a product of the Watford (2007-2015) and Manchester City (2015-2017) academies. He left the Cityzens in controversial fashion in 2017 to join Dortmund, where he has risen to prominence.

Sancho has netted 50 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 games across all competitions for Dortmund, winning the DFL Super Cup and the DFB Pokal.

His performances have attracted the attention of several top European clubs, including Manchester United, who are in dire need of a right winger.

In a chat with talkSPORT ahead of Euro 2020, Sancho was asked to name his role models growing up and the Dortmund winger said:

"I'd probably say Frank Lampard. I was a Chelsea fan growing up, I can't lie! Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard were my favourite players at the time. I just love Lampard and how he played his game; he was so direct and so composed on the ball. I like things like that."

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi, and more

Manchester United have been trying to sign Jadon Sancho for over a year

Sancho has been a target for Manchester United for over a year but the Premier League club have thus far failed to agree a deal with Dortmund.

During his conversation with talkSPORT, Sancho was asked about a potential a move to Manchester United. The 21-year-old remained tight-lipped about his future and said his focus was on performing on the pitch.

"I'm cool about it. There's always going to be speculation, especially when you do well. It's just how you handle that on the pitch. You've got to keep doing what you're doing; if you keep on doing that then I'm sure that won't be a problem. The main thing is my football and that's what I'm focusing on at the moment."

United have not given up their pursuit of the England winger despite Borussia Dortmund reportedly demanding €95 million for their prized asset.

Does Jadon Sancho make it to Jim Beglin's strongest possible starting XI for England at UEFA Euro 2020? Take a look.

Edited by Arvind Sriram