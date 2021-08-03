Manchester United target drops hint on his future

Manchester United target Ruben Neves has given an insight into where his future may lie as he continues to be linked with an exit from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Manchester United believe the Portugal international could be the ideal replacement for French midfielder Paul Pogba.

But Ruben Neves has revealed he intends to stay with the club and is excited to work under the management of new head coach Bruno Lage.

The 24-year-old joined the club in 2017 from Porto and helped Wolves win automatic promotion to the Premier League in his first season with the club.

Ruben Neves has been a stalwart for Wolves in midfield over the last couple of seasons and has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League.

Nuno Espirito Santo's departure from Wolves has led to Ruben Neves being heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer. Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal are believed to be interested in signing the Portuguese international.

Neves has, however, revealed that he is likely to stay at Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, saying he is excited to work with new head coach Bruno Lage.

"He [Lage] is a very good coach. I am really happy to work with him. I spoke with a few friends, that were players in Benfica and are good friends of mine, and they said a lot of good things about him," Neves told Wolves TV.

"I can see it now. He's a very good coach with lots of good ideas. I think that when things are completely together, we'll be a really hard team to beat."

Ruben Neves hints at transfer decision amid Manchester United's interesthttps://t.co/9e94pMlpnd pic.twitter.com/pVw8JtiHcX — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 1, 2021

Also read: Ranking the 5 best signings made in the transfer window so far

Manchester United view Ruben Neves as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba

Coventry City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Pre-Season Friendly

Manchester United are bracing themselves for the potential exit of French midfielder Paul Pogba. Pogba has rejected a contract extension offer from the Red Devils and has just one year remaining on his current contract with the club. PSG are reportedly readying a £50 million bid for the former Juventus star.

Manchester United have a transfer deal for Ruben Neves “reasonably far down the line.”



(Via: Eurosport) pic.twitter.com/LKg3lJwHsz — Transferchanger (@TransferChanger) July 29, 2021

Manchester United view Ruben Neves as a potential replacement for Pogba. Wolves are reportedly listening to bids in the region of £35 million for the former Porto midfielder.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava