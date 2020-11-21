Manchester United target Erling Haaland’s father provides a cryptic update on the striker's future

Manchester United target Erling Haaland’s father has provided a cryptic update about the Borussia Dortmund striker’s future. The Norwegian was reportedly in the radar of the Red Devils last winter and was close to a move to Old Trafford before the Bundesliga side won the race for his signature.

The Dortmund youngster is one of the hottest properties in European football and has already shown that he has the qualities to excel in the Bundesliga. Despite the interest in the player from numerous clubs, Manchester United remain hopeful that Haaland would eventually arrive at Old Trafford.

Part of that belief arises from a rumoured clause in the player’s contract at Dortmund that makes him free to move to a club of his choice this very year. However, if Erling's father, Arf-Inge Haaland, is to be believed, the Norwegian is not looking to leave Dortmund any time soon.

Manchester United target Erling Haaland wants to win silverware with Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland wants to win silverware with Borussia Dortmund.

Alf-Inge Haaland admitted that Erling Haaland’s performances attracted speculations but revealed that the player was not thinking about a move away from Borussia Dortmund.

"We signed a long contract with Dortmund, and they have a fantastic team for Erling right now. We don't want to look any further ahead," said Alf-Inge Haaland.

The former player also stated that the Manchester United target wanted to win silverware with Borussia Dortmund when he said:

"You never know what will happen. We haven't talked about such a step yet. I think he would like to win some trophies with Dortmund. That is his goal. Erling can still achieve a lot in Germany and make great progress. Moving abroad is not a priority for us."

Arf-Inge Haaland added that the youngster is happy at Dortmund.

"I sometimes think he wants to and can assert himself in any league. At the moment, he is happy in the Bundesliga and focused on Dortmund. He just wants to be a better player and doesn't look too far ahead," said the father of Erling Haaland about his son.

Erling Haaland's dad has left the door open for his son to join Man United 👀 #MUFChttps://t.co/wKktT8Zp2s — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 20, 2020

The former Manchester City footballer did acknowledge Manchester United’s pedigree in world football but revealed that Erling Haaland remains committed to Borussia Dortmund for now.

"Manchester United have achieved great success in recent years. The club is also trying to build something new there. But to draw this comparison now is not so easy because he (Erling Haaland) is already playing in Dortmund," said Alf-Inge Haaland.

The senior Haaland continued in this regard:

"These are two very traditional clubs with a large fan base and a glorious history. Manchester United is a very proud club, just like Dortmund in Germany. And Dortmund want to beat FC Bayern [Munich] soon, that's the clear goal. We have to catch up to them. Erling Haaland wants to cling to this goal."