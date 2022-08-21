Manchester United target left out of squad amid rumors of record-breaking transfer; club stand firm on €100 million valuation

Ajax forward Antony is not part of the Dutch champions' squad to face Sparta Rotterdam amidst interest from Manchester United.

Antony has been Erik ten Hag's preferred option to improve Manchester United's attack since day one. However, Ajax have been adamant that the winger is not for sale this summer.

The Red Devils' calamitous start to the 2022-23 season, though, has prompted them to make another attempt for the 22-year-old. It emerged on Thursday (August 18) that they have approached Ajax with an €80 million bid, but saw it rejected immediately.

Ajax now face an uphill battle to keep Antony at the club as he skipped team training on Friday (August 19). He also did not take part in the team's preparations for their match against Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday (August 20).

The Brazil international wants the Amsterdam outfit to enter into talks with Manchester United, according to De Telegraaf. Alfred Schreuder's side, though, are yet to yield to the player's demands.

Having sold the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Sebastien Haller and Ryan Gravenberch, Ajax do not want to lose another key player this summer. They will certainly not sell Antony for a sum less than €100 million, as per the Dutch daily.

As the winger continues to be linked with a move to England, Ajax have left him out of the squad to face Sparta Rotterdam today (August 21). Their Eredivisie match is scheduled to kick-off in less than two hours.

Antony's attitude ahead of the league clash is not viewed as problematic if the report is to be believed. Schreuder is tipped to select Steven Berghuis for the Brazil international's place in Rotterdam.

Ajax expect Manchester United Antony to get over disappointment soon

De Telegraaf claimed that the attacker will continue his strike until the transfer window closes 1 in the worst case scenario. Ajax boss Schreuder is expected to hold talks with him after September 1.

The Eredivisie champions hope that the Brazilian will overcome the disappointment of not being able to join Manchester United soon. He is tipped to get back on track regardless of what happens, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Ajax are aware that the Red Devils could return with an irresistible offer in the coming days. Ten Hag's side could step up their efforts to sign Antony if they lose to Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday (August 22).

