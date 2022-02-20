Manchester United target Serie A defender due to Harry Maguire's underwhelming performances this season - Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly grown tired of Harry Maguire's sub-par performances this season and will look to sign a replacement for the England international. The Red Devils have identified Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly as a potential alternative to the Englishman.

According to Fichajes.net, Manchester United are eager to sign a top-quality centre-back to partner Raphael Varane. Reports have suggested Kalidou Koulibaly could be available for a reduced price of £40 million this summer as he will have just one year remaining on his contract with Napoli at the end of his ongoing campaign.

Manchester United's defensive displays have been a massive source of concern for the club in recent weeks. Harry Maguire has become a scapegoat at Old Trafford due to his inconsistent performances and occasional errors.

Manchester United signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth £80 million, making him the most expensive defender in the world. The England defender helped Manchester United finish third in the Premier League during his first season with the club.

Maguire played a key role in Manchester United's run to the finals of the Europa League last season and helped the Red Devils finish as runners-up in the Premier League. He was one of England's standout performers at Euro 2020, helping Gareth Southgate's side reach the final of the competition.

Manchester United signed Raphael Varane from Real Madrid last summer in the hope that the Frenchman would form a formidable partnership with Harry Maguire and help the 28-year-old elevate his game.

Maguire, however, has endured an underwhelming 2021-22 campaign. This could lead to the Red Devils signing a replacement for him this summer.

Kalidou Koulibaly is widely considered one of the best defenders of his generation.mHe has made over 300 appearances for Napoli in all competitions and has scored 13 goals for the club. The 30-year-old helped Napoli win the Coppa Italia title during the 2019-20 season.

The Senegalese defender has often been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years. Manchester United have tried to sign the defender in the past, but were unwilling to match Napoli's £80 million asking price for Koulibaly. Reports suggest that the Serie A club have reduced their asking price to £40 million since his contract is nearing its expiry.

Manchester United could attempt to sign Koulibaly this summer or sign him as a free agent after the expiration of his contract with Napoli in 2023.

Manchester United could attempt to sign a young defender rather than Kalidou Koulibaly

Jules Kounde in action vs Getafe CF for Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

At 30-years-of-age, Kalidou Koulibaly is at the peak of his powers. The Senegal international will, however, soon be approaching the latter stages of his career and could therefore prove to be a short-term solution to the English giants' defensive woes.

Instead, the Red Devils may attempt to sign a young defender who has the potential to develop into a world-class player. According to Manchester Evening News, United have entered the race to sign French sensation Jules Kounde.

The 23-year-old Sevilla star is considered one of the brightest young talents in Europe and is expected to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs in the near future. He helped Sevilla win the Europa League title during the 2019-20 season. Kounde has made 117 appearances for the Spanish club in all competitions and has scored seven goals.

United could look to make use of their relationship with Sevilla to persuade the club to part ways with Kounde. The Red Devils loaned out Anthony Martial to Julen Lopetigui's side until the end of the season during the January transfer window. The Red Devils are, however, likely to face stiff competition from Chelsea for the signature of the Frenchman.

