Manchester United targeting €68m defender after Liverpool debacle - Reports

Manchester United learned a bitter truth about their backline against Liverpool on Thursday night and the Red Devils are ready to rectify the situation in the summer.

According to Caught Offside via Calciomercato, the Premier League giants are planning a €68m move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. Manchester United are desperate to bring a world-class defender to partner Harry Maguire at the heart of their backline and the Red Devils believe Kounde is their man.

The Frenchman has been one of Sevilla's star performers this season and is already among the best defenders in the La Liga. Still only 22 years of age, Kounde promises to get better and could represent tremendous value for money despite his hefty price tag.

The Frenchman is blessed with pace and is very comfortable with the ball at his feet. These are attributes that would perfectly compliment Maguire at the heart of the Manchester United defense.

The Red Devils were missing their skipper for Liverpool’s visit and it was soon clear why the Englishman is so important for his team. Jurgen Klopp’s side had a field day in Maguire’s absence, pulling the Manchester United defense out of position while highlighting the flaws of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

It could be argued that Maguire is not without his limitations. However, his team desperately missed his aerial ability and his calming presence at the back, losing 4-2 at the hands of their bitter rivals.

The perfect transfer window for Manchester United? ✍🏻



- Declan Rice 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

- Raphael Varane 🇫🇷

- Jadon Sancho 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/d8TjsxgMoy — SPORTbible (@sportbible) May 14, 2021

Manchester United already have a host of defenders at Old Trafford. Apart from Lindelof and Bailly, the Red Devils also have Axel Tuanzebe and the forgotten Phil Jones in their squad.

However, none of them have the quality needed to form a rock-solid partnership with Maguire, which is why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interest in Kounde is justified.

Manchester United could struggle to secure Kounde’s signature

Jules Kounde

Even though Manchester United are willing to break the bank for Kounde, there is no guarantee that Sevilla will let their star player leave this summer. The La Liga side could even hold out for a bigger fee, given Koude’s qualities and his age.

Wesley Fofana and Cristian Romero are Manchester United’s alternative targets to Jules Koundé at centre-back. #MUFC [@DiMarzio, Grand Hotel Calciomercato] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) May 13, 2021

However, with Edinson Cavani committing his future to Manchester United for another season, signing a defender is now the priority for the Red Devils.

Quite a few big names have been linked with the club, including Pau Torres and Raphael Varane. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can convince Sevilla to part ways with Kounde in the summer.