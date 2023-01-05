Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: 3 clubs interested in Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Striker addition in January unlikely, and more - January 5, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Everton at Old Trafford on Friday (January 6) in the third round of the FA Cup. Erik ten Hag's men are riding a four-game win streak across competitions.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that three Premier League sides are interested in Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are unlikely to bring in a new striker in January, according to journalist Dean Jones.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 5, 2023:

Three clubs interested in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Fabrizio Romano

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not short of suitors.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United and his former club Crystal Palace are all interested in Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Manchester United full back dropped out of favour under Ten Hag at the start of the season, with Diogo Dalit preferred in the right-back role. Wan-Bissaka has managed to work his way back into contention in recent games, but his future remains up in the air.

Fabrizio Romano



Crystal Palace, Wolves and West Ham have asked for informations on Wan Bissaka few weeks ago. Ten Hag on right back situation: "Aaron Wan-Bissaka has done very well in the last few games both defensively and offensively".

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Red Devils could allow the Englishman to leave if they receive a decent offer on the table.

"There have been no major developments yet on Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future. Wolves, Crystal Palace and West Ham had talks to ask for information on the conditions of the deal in December, but it’s still early stages," wrote Romano.

He added:

“Man United will let him go if they receive a good proposal and if they find a good backup option for Dalot; at the moment, it hasn’t happened yet.”

Wan-Bissaka has appeared five times across competitions for Manchester United this season, picking up an assist.

Manchester United may not make striker addition in January, says Dean Jones

Manchester United are expected to replace Cristiano Ronaldo this month.

Manchester United could opt not to sign a striker this month if their ideal target is not available, according to Dean Jones.

The Red Devils are expected to dive into the winter transfer market for a new No. 9 to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese left Old Trafford by mutual consent in November and recently joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Ten Hag is unlikely to panic, as he has good options in attack.

"If the right opportunity isn’t there, I don’t think they’ll panic and sign someone for the sake of it. So there is a chance that they don’t do anything. I don’t think it’s ideal,” said Jones.

He added:

"But ultimately if they had Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Anthony regularly available and then they could call on Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga as back-ups, it doesn’t look to be the end of the world."

Only Chelsea (20) have scored fewer goals than Manchester United (27) in the current top ten of the Premier League.

Red Devils preparing £3.5 million loan offer for Joao Felix

Joao Felix is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are preparing to submit a £3.5 million loan offer for Joao Felix, according to Relevo via Goal.

The Portuguese is a target for Ren Hag this month, and the Red Devils are planning to secure his signature on a temporary move. The 23-year-old's future at the Wanda Metropolitano hangs in the balance after struggling for game time under Diego Simeone.

NEW: Manchester United want to sign João Félix this month. United are willing to offer a €4m loan fee + full salary of Félix to complete a deal. It would be a simple loan, with no option to buy.

Atletico Madrid are willing to let him go and are also open to a temporary move this month. However, they want a fee of £11 million to let him leave on loan. While United's proposal has fallen short of Los Rojiblancos' expectations, the club are willing to pay Felix's salary in full during his stay.

Manchester United are the favourites for Felix's signature at the moment, with the player also eager to leave this month. The proposed loan deal could last for six months and might not have an option to buy at the end of the season.

