Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Agent claims blockbuster swap deal involving Cristiano Ronaldo is on the cards, Red Devils have to pay €60m for Serie A defender and more - 9th June 2021

Manchester United have been linked with a host of central defenders this summer. The club are determined to identify the perfect partner for Harry Maguire before the start of the new season. The Red Devils defense has failed to impress in recent times. While Maguire’s arrival has improved the backline, the Englishman still needs a better partner to truly flourish.

Manchester United are also planning to strengthen their attack over the summer. Ideally, the Red Devils would like to invest in their central midfield, with the squad thin on defensive midfielders. The Premier League giants are also expected to offload fringe players to fund deals for their targets.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 9th June 2021.

Agent claims blockbuster swap deal involving Cristiano Ronaldo is on the cards

Cristiano Ronaldo

Italian agent Andrea D’Amico has hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo could move to Manchester United in the summer, in a swap deal involving Paul Pogba. Juventus have been linked with a move for the French superstar once again after the appointment of Massimiliano Allegri. Meanwhile, talks of the return of the prodigal son to Old Trafford have accelerated in the last few weeks too.

Speaking to Tuttosport, the Italian agent revealed that the final decision regarding the swap deal will rest in Allegri’s hand.

“It’s difficult to predict what will happen, we should be in Allegri’s mind. My suggestion is that CR7 can finish his career elsewhere. Where? Not in Spain or Germany. PSG is also difficult. Going by exclusion, I would say Manchester United, maybe with the Ronaldo-Pogba exchange” said D’Amico.

Andrea D’Amico [Italian agent]: “My suggestion is that CR7 can finish his career elsewhere. Where? Not in Spain or Germany. PSG is also difficult. Going by exclusion, I would say Manchester United, maybe with the Ronaldo-Pogba exchange.” #MUFC [Il Bianconero via @Sport_Witness] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 9, 2021

Manchester United have to pay €60m for Serie A defender

Cristian Romero (L)

Manchester United will have to pay €60m to secure the services of Cristian Romero, according to The Hard Tackle via Tuttosport. The Red Devils remain interested in the Serie A defender and were hopeful of securing his services with an offer of €45m. However, Atalanta are under no pressure to sell and will only consider the move if they receive an offer of €60m.

Antonio Percassi [Atalanta chief] on Cristian Romero: “Romero is a very important player, very strong, who I love... And today, he belongs to Atalanta. Point. How much is he worth? A huge amount.” #MUFC [@webecodibergamo via @Sport_Witness] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 9, 2021

Manchester United believe the Argentinean could be a cheaper alternative to the likes of Raphael Varane and Jules Kounde. However, the Red Devils will be deterred by his price tag, as they can sign Varane for a similar amount.

West Ham United step up efforts to sign Manchester United ace

Jesse Lingard

West Ham United have stepped up their efforts to sign Jesse Lingard, according to The Sun. The Manchester United ace spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan with the Hammers and enjoyed his best spell of football in recent times. Lingard scored nine goals for West Ham in 16 appearances and David Moyes is eager to sign him permanently.

The Englishman’s future at Old Trafford is unclear, especially since he finds himself down the pecking order in the Red Devils squad. Lingard made just three appearances for Manchester United in the first half of the 2020-21 season and none of them were in the Premier League.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar