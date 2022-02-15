Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Alan Shearer defends Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils plotting move for Erling Haaland, and more - 14 February 2022

Manchester United have little time to ponder over their draw against Southampton, as they face Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Currently fifth in the league standings, United are a point behind fourth-placed West Ham United, albeit with a game in hand. However, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are hot on their heels, with both having games in hand on United.

Meanwhile, Alan Shearer has defended Cristiano Ronaldo against recent criticism. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are plotting a summer move for Erling Haaland.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 14th February 2022:

Alan Shearer defends Cristiano Ronaldo

Alan Shearer believes Cristiano Ronaldo is not at fault for Manchester United’s struggles this season.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes Cristiano Ronaldo is not at fault for Manchester United’s struggles this season. The Portuguese joined the Red Devils this summer hoping to guide his former club back to glory. However, his stay at Old Trafford has hardly been rosy.

The 37-year-old enjoyed a blistering start to life at his old hunting ground, but has slowed down of late. Ronaldo has been guilty of missing easy chances in recent games.

He is currently scoreless in six games, the longest drought of his career since 2009. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who is the club’s top scorer this season with 14 strikes, has also been criticised for his conduct on the pitch.

In his column for The Athletic, Shearer, though, said that Manchester United would have been worse off without Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo must be thinking, ‘what have I walked into….’ He is an unbelievable player — one of the greatest to have ever strode the planet — but he is also 37. He rails against being left out or being taken off because the very essence of his make-up is an unparalleled will to win and a determination never to be beaten. He wants to play every single minute of every match. Once that attitude goes, Ronaldo goes. But, of course, it also puts pressure on the manager,” wrote Shearer.

“I don't blame Ronaldo for anything that’s going on there. He has every right to believe that if it wasn’t for him then they’d be far worse off than they are. He would be correct. Again, I have some experience of his situation. Towards the end of my career, I was left out a couple of times or taken off ,and I can’t explain how much I hated it. Hated every second. I found it embarrassing, a humiliation. That was me. It still is,” continued Shearer.

The Englishman also said that there has been a false narrative regarding Ronaldo.

“Should he be more graceful at the end of matches, encouraging his teammates? Having Ronaldo at the club should be a dream for younger players, and if they’re not asking him advice and soaking it all up, then they bloody well should be. For me, it’s a false narrative. The hard questions should be asked of Manchester United’s pathetic defending, or the lack of it. Ronaldo isn’t making excuses; he’s fuming at the chaos and demanding better,” added Shearer.

Manchester United plotting move for Erling Haaland

Manchester United are planning a summer move for Erling Haaland.

The Red Devils are planning a summer move for Erling Haaland, according to The Hard Tackle via SPORT.

The Premier League giants are likely to be in the market for a new number nine at the end of the season. Edinson Cavani is expected to leave, and Ronaldo is already 37. The Red Devils want a world-class number nine to lead the line at Old Trafford next season.

Haaland has emerged as the ideal candidate. The Borussia Dortmund striker is likely to be available for a cut-price deal this summer, as his release clause is set to drop to €75 million.

So United want to reunite the 21-year-old with Jadon Sancho at Old Trafford. However, there is already a beeline for his services, with Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG also interested.

Manchester United leading race for Antonio Rudiger

The Red Devils are leading the race to sign Antonio Rudiger.

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Antonio Rudiger, according to Football Insider.

The German defender is in the final few months of his current contract with Chelsea. The Blues are struggling to convince him to sign a new deal. The Red Devils are among the clubs vying for his signature.

The 28-year-old is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur. However, United are leading the race for his services at the moment.

