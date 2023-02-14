Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Alejandro Garnacho close to extension; Marcel Sabitzer open to permanent stay, and more - February 13, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Barcelona in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoff first leg at the Camp Nou on Thursday (Friday 16). Erik ten Hag’s men arrive at the game on a good run of form.

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Alejandro Garnacho is close to signing a new deal at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Marcel Sabitzer has hinted that he's open to a permanent stay with the Red Devils.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 13, 2023:

Alejandro Garnacho close to extension

Alejandro Garnacho is expected to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho is close to agreeing a new deal with Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean has enjoyed a breakthrough season under Ten Hag at Old Trafford and is already tipped to become a future superstar. His emergence has forced clubs around the continent to take note.

Image rights and final contract length among points discussed, but Man Utd have always been confident to get it done soon.

The Red Devils have moved quickly to end speculation regarding the 18-year-old’s future.

They have already placed a new contract proposal at the table, and talks are at a very advanced stage right now. Manchester United are confident of keeping their prized asset at the club and are now working on image rights and contract length.

Garnacho has registered four goals and six assists in 24 games across competitions this season for the Premier League giants.

Marcel Sabitzer open to permanent stay at Manchester United

Marcel Sabitzer arrived at Old Trafford in January.

Marcel Sabitzer has said that he's happy at Old Trafford. The Austrian joined Manchester United from Bayern Munich on loan last month for the rest of the season and has hit the ground running. He has started two of his three games since joining the Red Devils.

"I'm feeling very good here. I like the team, I like the club, the atmosphere in Old Trafford. We will see what happens in the summer".

Speaking after the win against Leeds United on Sunday (February 12), as relayed by 90 Min, Sabitzer also said that he's very comfortable with Ten Hag’s tactics.

“It's a loan at the moment, that's all I can say. I like it here. I'm feeling very good here. I like the team. I like the club, the atmosphere in Old Trafford. We will see what happens in the summer. It's been a busy few days. I had to come in quick, but I enjoy it. I like it so far. The team welcome(d) me very well,” said Sabitzer.

He added:

“It was a bit of a cold start, but I had to step in quick because of the Casemiro suspension. I'm ready for that and happy playing. You can feel it. From the first moment on, I felt very good in the team – good spirit, good goals/ We're a good team. It's fun. The manager talking to me a lot, what he's expecting from me. I try to fulfil that. I'm feeling good with him and his tactics, and I like it so far."

Sabitzer is likely to be in the mix when Manchester United face Barcelona in midweek.

Erik ten Hag showers praise on Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has been outstanding for Manchester United this season.

Erik ten Hag has termed Marcus Rashford as one of the best players in the continent right now. The Englishman has been in blistering form with Manchester United this season and has been integral to their recent resurgence.

Marcus Rashford has now scored 12 Premier League goals this season. He has only scored more League goals in a season once (2019/20).

Speaking after the 2-0 win over Leeds on Sunday, as cited by Goal, Ten Hag said that he always knew that the 25-year-old was destined for greatness.

“He is definitely one of them (best players in the continent at present). I was convinced (by him)rfrom the first moment. I was really excited to work with him. I thought I could get more out of him. He has so many skills, such high potential, and I think that can be even more. When he works well, he will score even more goals because he can score with his right, his left, and with his head,” said Ten Hag.

He added:

“You asked me: ‘Do you have a player in your squad that can score 20 goals?’ in August/September, and I confirmed, I think he can do it. If you are satisfied with it (scoring goals), it will stop, because you have to keep investing every day, keep the focus in every game and bring the energy and the belief, then you will score.' I don’t know where it will stop, but he has to go from game to game and during the week, do the right things.”

Rashford has amassed 21 goals and eight assists in 34 games across competitions this season.

