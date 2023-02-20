Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Alejandro Garnacho set to stay; club advised to delay Marcel Sabitzer decision, and more - February 20, 2023

Manchester United secured a 3-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday (February 19) in the Premier League at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford scored a brace, while Jadon Sancho added a third to cap off a memorable night for Erik ten Hag’s team at home.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho is set to put pen on paper to a new five year deal. Elsewhere, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised the Red Devils to delay any decision regarding Marcel Sabitzer’s future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 20, 2023:

Alejandro Garnacho set to stay

Alejandro Garnacho is all set to sign a new five-year deal, according to ESPN. The Argentinean forward is the latest Manchester United academy graduate to take the Premier League by storm.

The 18-year-old is already a regular under Ten Hag. With his current contract running out next summer, the player is already generating interest from potential suitors.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug BREAKING!



Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho has reached an agreement in principle to sign a new five-year deal, pending a few final details related to image rights. BREAKING!Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho has reached an agreement in principle to sign a new five-year deal, pending a few final details related to image rights. @espn #MUFC ✍️ 🚨🇦🇷 BREAKING! Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho has reached an agreement in principle to sign a new five-year deal, pending a few final details related to image rights. @espn #MUFC ✍️ https://t.co/z6PfYbohgD

The Red Devils are eager to end speculation regarding his future and have been working on an extension for a while. They have finally reached a breakthrough in talks, with only details regarding the player’s user rights yet to be sorted. Garnacho will receive a hike in the new contract, while he will be tied to the club till 2028.

The Argentinean has registered four goals and six assists in 28 games across competitions for the club this season.

Manchester United advised to delay Marcel Sabitzer decision

Stan Collymore has advised Manchester United not to rush into any decision regarding Marcel Sabitzer.

The Austrian midfielder joined the Red Devils in January this year from Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the season. Sabitzer has helped the club deal with the absence of Christian Eriksen, and Manchester United are reportedly considering signing him permanently.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“I'm feeling very good here. I like the team, I like the club, the atmosphere in Old Trafford. We will see what happens in the summer”. Marcel Sabitzer on his future: “It's loan to Man United atthe moment, that's all I can say. I like it here”, tells Daily Mail“I'm feeling very good here. I like the team, I like the club, the atmosphere in Old Trafford. We will see what happens in the summer”. Marcel Sabitzer on his future: “It's loan to Man United atthe moment, that's all I can say. I like it here”, tells Daily Mail 🔴 #MUFC“I'm feeling very good here. I like the team, I like the club, the atmosphere in Old Trafford. We will see what happens in the summer”. https://t.co/H6xFpGefP4

Speaking to Caught Offside, though, Collymore said that the Red Devils should avoid knee-jerk reactions.

“He’s played a handful of games for United, and he’s improving. I thought he had a good game against Leicester City, and that was echoed by the fact he made 11 ball recoveries, which was more than any other player on the pitch, but I still think United should wait before they even start thinking about a permanent deal,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“Sabitzer will know that Bayern Munich are probably looking to sell him, so doing well at United may be his last chance to impress at a top, top club. For that reason, I think United would prefer to see how he does for the remainder of the season before making any knee-jerk decisions on whether or not they want to keep him, and that’s testimony to how much the club has changed recently because not too many seasons ago, we’d have probably seen them already trying to wrap a deal up.”

He concluded:

“Now it’s a case of them being a lot more stable and having a long-term plan, so credit to Erik ten Hag for implementing that change of philosophy so quickly.”

Sabitzer has appeared four times for the Red Devils this month.

Pete O’Rourke urges West Ham United to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could yet leave Old Trafford this summer

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reckons West Ham United should target Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The English full-back has turned over a new leaf under Ten Hag and has forced his way back into the starting XI this year. However, Manchester United are reportedly willing to listen to offers for him.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Ten Hag on Aaron Wan-Bissaka: “He’s improving his game and I’m happy with his return. He had a difficult start to the season but fought himself back and that’s a credit to him. If you struggle, you fight yourself back; that’s what life is about, and especially top football.” [MU] Ten Hag on Aaron Wan-Bissaka: “He’s improving his game and I’m happy with his return. He had a difficult start to the season but fought himself back and that’s a credit to him. If you struggle, you fight yourself back; that’s what life is about, and especially top football.” [MU]

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O’Rourke lavished praise on the 25-year-old

“Wan-Bissaka, I think, since he got back in that Manchester United team in recent weeks has been excellent. And he’s starting to show the form that made Manchester United pay all that money from Crystal Palace as well. So, if they could land Wan-Bissaka in the summer, I think it'd be a big signing for them,” said O’Rourke.

Wan-Bissaka has appeared 16 times this season across competitions for the Red Devils, registering one assist.

