Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Anderlecht eyeing Christen Eriksen; Red Devils identify Luke Shaw replacement, and more - September 1, 2024

Manchester United succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 1, in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team have lost two of their opening three games this season in the league, conceding five goals and scoring just two.

Meanwhile, Anderlecht are contemplating a move for United midfielder Christen Eriksen. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have identified Fulham full-back Antonee Robinson as a possible replacement for Luke Shaw.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 1, 2024:

Anderlecht eyeing Christen Eriksen

Christian Eriksen

Anderlecht are planning to move for Christian Eriksen in the coming days, according to Het Belang van Limburg. The Danish midfielder is no longer guaranteed regular football at Manchester United following the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo.

Eriksen's contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of this season, but he's unlikely to be offered a new deal. The Red Devils are apparently open to his departure and were willing to let him go for just £5 million, according to reports.

Anderlecht are ready to prise him away, with the transfer window in Belgium open till September 6. The Brussels-based club have had their eyes on the 32-year-old for a while and are ready to go for the kill in the coming days. Manchester United are likely to let Eriksen go for a nominal fee.

Manchester United identify Luke Shaw replacement

Antonee Robinson

Manchester United have identified Antonee Robinson as a possible replacement for Luke Shaw, according to The Sun. The English left-back has struggled with injuries recently and appeared just 15 times across competitions last season.

Shaw regained his fitness in time to feature for the Three Lions at Euro 2024 but has missed the start of the new season with a fresh knock. The Red Devils wanted a new left-back over the summer, but it was not possible owing to financial reasons.

The Premier League giants are hoping to reinforce the area at the turn of the year and have zeroed in on Robinson as an option. The 27-year-old caught the eye with Fulham last season and has also enjoyed a strong start to the new campaign.

The US international is under contract at Craven Cottage until 2028, and Manchester United could sign him for £30 million in January.

Jadon Sancho took pay-cut to leave Old Trafford, says Fabrizio Romano

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho took a pay[cut to complete a move to Chelsea from Manchester United this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The English forward made the move to Stamford Bridge on transfer Deadline Day on a season-long loan.

Sancho was embroiled in off-field controversies last season, and despite clearing the air with Erik ten Hag over the summer, was a peripheral figure at Old Trafford. The 24-year-old was also linked with a move to Juventus in the final days of the summer but ended up joining the Blues.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Red Devils decided to let him go after realising that the player wanted to leave.

“Man United just wanted to move on from Sancho, as they understood the player only wanted to leave. This is why they accepted this solution but still at their condition," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“So it all started from the player as he really wanted to join Chelsea, it was his priority, and it’s true that the player reduced his salary for this move, as it was the only way to make it happen.”

Chelsea have the obligation to sign Sancho permanently if they finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season.

