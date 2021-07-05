Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Andros Townsend backs Red Devils to complete Declan Rice transfer; club locked in battle for Barcelona star, and more - 4th July 2021

Manchester United have started the summer transfer window with a bang. The Red Devils completed the much talked-about transfer of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally got his star winger after a year-long wait. Manchester United are now eyeing reinforcements in the middle of the park to get the team firing on all cylinders.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 4 July 2021.

Andros Townsend backs Manchester United to complete Declan Rice transfer

Declan Rice (left)

Andros Townsend has backed Manchester United to beat Chelsea to the signature of Declan Rice. The West Ham United star has been linked with both Premier League clubs. However, Townsend believes the Englishman would be a better fit at Old Trafford than at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, the Crystal Palace winger pointed out that Rice would have trouble settling into the Blues team.

“Chelsea are different because they like their holding midfielders to be ball-playing. Kante has broken into that team under Tuchel as a ball player with Kovacic or Jorginho. I don’t see where he (Rice) would fit in there,” said Townsend.

Townsend added that the Red Devils are quite different from the London side. He claimed that Rice would be a great fit alongside Pogba at Manchester United.

“Manchester United are a different kettle of fish; you go back to Pogba in the Euros and Kante doing his running for him and Pogba having the licence to get on the ball and spray passes left, right and centre. He’d need a player like that alongside him,” said Townsend.

Early signs suggest Declan Rice will be a difficult deal for Manchester United. West Ham are likely to look for a fee in the region of £80m. United have been assured Rice would be happy to play for a club outside of London. #MUFC [@DeanJonesSoccer] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) July 2, 2021

Red Devils locked in battle for Miralem Pjanic

Miralem Pjanic

Manchester United are locked in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus for the services of Miralem Pjanic, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Barcelona star has struggled since making the move from Turin to Camp Nou last summer. Both the player and the club will be happy to part ways this summer, and the Red Devils have been alerted to the situation.

Barcelona have offered to release Miralem Pjanic on a free transfer just a year after buying him.



Who should sign him? 🇧🇦 pic.twitter.com/miXqYtZSdO — Goal (@goal) July 4, 2021

Manchester United are also looking for a replacement for the ageing Nemanja Matic and are also sweating on the futures of Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek. Pjanic has now emerged as a potential option for the Red Devils, who might not have to try too hard to convince the Blaugrana to let him go.

Manchester United keeping a close eye on ‘Little Modric’

Alessandro Cortinovis (left)

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Alessandro Cortinovis, according to Sport Witness via L’Arena. The Italian has been referred to as 'Little Modric', as his playing style is quite similar to that of the Croatian. The Atalanta starlet could join Hellas Verona on loan this summer.

The attacking midfielder already has his admirers among the top clubs in Europe, but the Red Devils are the only team mentioned in the aforementioned report. However, Manchester United are not expected to dive for Cortinovis this summer. Instead, the Premier League giants will continue to monitor his development and then use their cordial relationship with Atalanta to seal a deal for the player in the foreseeable future.

Edited by Bhargav