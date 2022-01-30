Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Anthony Elanga helping Marcus Rashford regain form; Red Devils in talks to sign French midfielder, and more - 29 January 2022

Manchester United are determined to secure a top-four finish this season. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the Premier League after 22 games. They are nine points behind third-placed Chelsea, having played two games less.

Meanwhile, a Manchester United legend has suggested that Anthony Elanga is helping Marcus Rashford regain his form. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are in talks to sign a Monaco midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 29th January 2022.

Bryan Robson says Anthony Elanga is helping Marcus Rashford regain form

Bryan Robson believes Anthony Elanga has helped Marcus Rashford regain his goalscoring touch.

Elanga has featured regularly under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, and scored his first goal this season against Brentford last week. The game also saw Rashford come off the bench to find the back of the net.

The Red Devils No. 10 has endured a difficult season after recovering from surgery. Elanga's recent rise has relegated Rashford to the bench. The 19-year-old has started the last three Premier League games for the Red Devils.

However, Robson believes Elanga’s emergence is inadvertently helping Rashford. The United No. 10 has now scored twice in his last two games. Speaking to United Daily, as relayed by The Metro, The Red Devils legend backed Elanga to push Rashford back to his best.

“I think Elanga has done really well in the three games he has played. He has shown loads of energy; he’s brave and quick; he’s got a lot about him. I think because he’s been in the team a couple of times, it just looks like it’s sharpened Marcus (Rashford) up, and Marcus knows he’s got to work har;, he’s got to start scoring goals again, which he has proved in the last few games. So hopefully that’ll spur Marcus into coming back into form,” said Robson.

Manchester United in talks to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United are in talks to sign Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Red Devils are desperately scouting the market for a defensive midfielder. Ralf Rangnick desires a new ball winner in his roster to address his midfield conundrum. The Premier League giants have been monitoring Tchouameni for a while.

Manchester United have now entered talks with the Frenchman’s agent to facilitate the player's move to Old Trafford. However, the 22-year-old is wanted by many bigwigs in European football, so prising him away would be tough.

Phil Jones set to join Bordeaux

Phil Jones is set to join Bordeaux on loan until the end of the season.

The Englishman has endured a difficult last few seasons, and is a long way down the pecking order at Old Trafford. Jones is eager to leave Manchester United to reignite his stuttering career.

A move to Ligue 1 could provide him with much-needed respite from the constant scrutiny at the Red Devils. Jones has appeared just once this season for the Premier League giants, and is unlikely to get more chances.

