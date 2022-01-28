Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Anthony Martial slammed for failing to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo's exploits at club; Red Devils edging closer to Portuguese star, and more - 27 January 2022

Manchester United remain in the hunt for a top-four finish this season. The Red Devils have also kept their FA Cup hopes alive, and have reached the knockouts of the Champions League as well.

Meanwhile, a football pundit has slammed Anthony Martial for failing to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo’s exploits at Manchester United. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are edging closer to a Portuguese star.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 27th January 2022.

Anthony Martial slammed for failing to develop his game like Cristiano Ronaldo

Simon Jordan has slammed Anthony Martial (in pic) for failing to develop his game like Cristiano Ronaldo.

Simon Jordan has slammed Anthony Martial for failing to develop his game like Cristiano Ronaldo. The Frenchman recently moved to Sevilla on a six-month loan.

Speaking on air, as relayed by The Mirror, the talkSPORT host pointed out that Martial has massively failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford.

“If you look at young players. Wayne Rooney went into Man United as a teenager; (Cristiano Ronaldo) went there; Jude Bellingham’s gone to Dortmund as a teenager. It depends on the player and how they adapt,” said Jordan.

“He (Martial) has been given six-and-half-years! Six-and-half-years to get his act together. Ultimately, he’s not really made his mark. It’s all been about what he can do rather than what he has done. You have to lay the blame (on) the player – the same way with Memphis Depay when he came,” continued Jordan.

Jordon also went on to say that United should have included an option to buy in Martial’s loan deal with Sevilla.

“Huge mistake for Man United; they should have got an option to purchase, as he’ll come once Seville know what they’ve got. He could (come good) and find himself in a situation where he bothers to apply himself and convince people to give him a long-term contract and then rewards them once he’s got his long-term contract,” added Jordan.

Manchester United edging closer to Joao Palhinha

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Joao Palhinha.

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Joao Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon, according to Manchester World via Daily Star.

The Red Devils are desperate for a defensive midfielder this month, and have identified the Portuguese as a viable option. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants to upgrade his options in midfield, and has sought the help of Ronaldo to get the deal across the line.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_



Palhinha could be tempted to leave should



[Mirror] Manchester United could use the star power of Cristiano Ronaldo to assist them in their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha.Palhinha could be tempted to leave should #MUFC come calling, with Sporting said to be looking for only £25million.[Mirror] Manchester United could use the star power of Cristiano Ronaldo to assist them in their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha.Palhinha could be tempted to leave should #MUFC come calling, with Sporting said to be looking for only £25million. [Mirror] https://t.co/UNsUO1PpXx

At 26, Palhinha is a late bloomer, but has been a key player for club and country. He has made over 70 club appearances in the last two seasons. Palhinha would be an instant upgrade on Fred, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba in defensive midfield.

Palhinha would be easy on the pocket too, as Sporting Lisbon want only £25 million for his services. With Nemanja Matic on the wrong side of 30, the Portuguese would be a welcome addition.

Amad Diallo set to join Rangers on loan

Amad Diallo is all set to join Glasgow Rangers on a six-month loan.

Amad Diallo is all set to join Glasgow Rangers on a six-month loan, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Ivorian youngster joined Manchester United with a lot of hype last year, but has so far failed to make a mark. The Red Devils still believe he could be integral to the club’s future, and want him to gain some first-team exposure with Rangers.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Rangers



Ralf Rangnick approved this move, to be completed and signed in the next hours. Here we go soon. Amad Diallo’s set to join Rangers on straight loan from Manchester United. Agreement reached on six month moan and there’s no buy option included.Ralf Rangnick approved this move, to be completed and signed in the next hours. Here we go soon. #MUFC Amad Diallo’s set to join Rangers on straight loan from Manchester United. Agreement reached on six month moan and there’s no buy option included. 🔵 #RangersRalf Rangnick approved this move, to be completed and signed in the next hours. Here we go soon. #MUFC https://t.co/rM9Vo6tfOI

The Scottish side will sign him for the rest of the season, but will not have an option to buy in the deal.

