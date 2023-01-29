Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Antony advised to bulk up; PSV interested in Anthony Elanga, and more - January 28, 2023

Manchester United face Reading at Old Trafford on Saturday (January 28) in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Erik ten Hag’s men are coming off a 3-0 midweek win over Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Antony to bulk up. Elsewhere, PSV Eindhoven are interested in Anthony Elanga. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 28, 2023:

Antony advised to bulk up

Antony has taken time to settle at Manchester United.

Stan Collymore reckons Antony needs to adjust to the physicality of the Premier League to unleash his true potential. The Brazilian joined Manchester United from Ajax this summer in a mega-money move but has endured a difficult start to his Old Trafford tenure.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore praised Antony’s commitment and efforts on the pitch.

“I think he needs to bulk up. You often see players come to the Premier League who have all the tricks and skill but are a bit off it physically. There is no doubting his commitment and effort, though. He works really hard and always tracks back. His desire to play for Man United is not up for debate in my opinion, but as well as bulking up, he needs to be a lot more direct,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“Whenever you receive the ball, your first thought should be to run at your full back, beat him and either take a shot at goal or create something for another teammate. Antony needs the same message drilled into him.”

United Radar @UnitedRadar 🏼🗞 So far, how much do you rate Antony out of 10? Did Manchester United overspend, or is he worth every penny? 🏼🗞 So far, how much do you rate Antony out of 10? Did Manchester United overspend, or is he worth every penny? #MUFC 👊🏼🗞 So far, how much do you rate Antony out of 10? Did Manchester United overspend, or is he worth every penny? #MUFC 🤔 https://t.co/NmnO54vyaf

Collymore also slammed critics for their premature assessment of the Brazilian.

“The criticism Antony has received during his first few months – it’s so premature. Let’s not forget as well, he’s Brazilian, and he’s moved from the Netherlands to England. He needs time to settle in and adapt, and regardless of his price tag, that isn’t going to happen overnight, so we shouldn’t judge him too quickly,” said Collymore.

Antony has appeared 23 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season, scoring seven goals and setting up two more.

PSV interested in Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga (right) has admirers at PSV.

PSV Eindhoven are plotting a loan move for Anthony Elanga, according to The Daily Mail via The Hard Tackle.

The Swedish striker has been a peripheral figure at Manchester United, dropping down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag. The 20-year-old has struggled for first-team opportunities and has failed to build on his form from last season.

utdreport @utdreport PSV are considering a move for Anthony Elanga [ @RikElfrink PSV are considering a move for Anthony Elanga [@RikElfrink]

The Eredivisie side are keeping a close eye on Elanga’s situation at Old Trafford. PSV have identified the player as an ideal candidate to fill the shoes of Cody Gakpo, who moved to Liverpool this month.

The Dutch side have already approached the Red Devils to chalk out a loan deal, but Ten Hag wants to keep Elanga. With Manchester United fighting on four fronts, the Dutch manager is reluctant to reduce his options in attack.

Manchester United need Jadon Sancho to win silverware, says Stan Collymore

Jadon Sancho is working to regain full fitness.

Stan Collymore has backed Jadon Sancho to regain his form with Manchester United. The English forward has been missing in action due to personal issues since October. The 22-year-old has so far failed to replicate his form from Borussia Dortmund at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that a fully fit Sancho can power the Red Devils to silverware.

“We need to see how he does in the first 10 games once he’s back. I genuinely believe a fully fit, focused and firing Sancho could be the difference between United winning trophies and not winning trophies,” said Collymore.

He added:

“If you think of Sancho at his very best, he falls into the category of being unplayable. There’s no doubt he’s a mile off his best, though, so it’s going to be interesting to see what Erik Ten Hag and his coaching staff are working with him on.”

ESPN UK @ESPNUK All smiles from Jadon Sancho at United training All smiles from Jadon Sancho at United training 👏 https://t.co/XA7MixT6eH

Collymore also urged Manchester United to afford Sancho enough time to rediscover his true form.

“He needs the same kind of coaching as Antony – be more direct and hesitate less, and I think out of the two, if in 12 months’ time, they’re both still underperforming, and I was Ten Hag, although I like Antony, I’d stick with Sancho,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“I’m not saying Sancho is irreplaceable, but considering what we know he’s capable of, I’d be prepared to give him all the time he needs to get back to his brilliant best because he can be one of the best wingers in the country.”

Sancho has registered 14 appearances for the Red Devils this season, scoring three goals and setting up one.

