Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Antony hails Cristiano Ronaldo as best in world; Red Devils failed in Frenkie de Jong pursuit due to Glazers' indecisiveness, and more - September 10, 2022

Manchester United will look to get back to winning ways when they face Sheriff at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena in the UEFA Europa on Thursday. Erik ten Hag’s men started their European campaign with a home defeat against Real Sociedad in midweek.

Meanwhile, Antony has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as the best in the world. Elsewhere, the Red Devils’ pursuit of Frenkie de Jong reportedly failed due to the indecisiveness of the Glazers.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC United can confirm that Thursday's #UEL visit to Sheriff Tiraspol will go ahead as scheduled on Thursday. United can confirm that Thursday's #UEL visit to Sheriff Tiraspol will go ahead as scheduled on Thursday.#MUFC

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 10, 2022:

Antony hails Cristiano Ronaldo as best in world

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to have an impact on and off the pitch.

New Manchester United signing Antony has described Cristiano Ronaldo as the best in the world.

The Brazilian joined the Red Devils from Ajax last month in a big-money move. Antony started alongside the Portuguese in their midweek defeat to Sociedad.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC Antony has expressed the great respect he has for Cristiano Ronaldo. Antony has expressed the great respect he has for Cristiano Ronaldo.#MUFC

Speaking to the club’s website, Antony said that he has learnt a lot from Ronaldo in the last few days.

“I’ve come to help my team-mates. Regardless of age, there’s immense talent in all the players. Words can’t describe Cristiano, the best in the world. In just a few days, I’ve learnt a lot from him. He has an extraordinary mind and, whenever I talk to him, I take a lot from it. I’m sure that we have a strong attack and it’s very promising for the future,” said Antony.

Antony has one goal from two games for the Premier League giants this campaign.

Manchester United failed in Frenkie de Jong pursuit due to Glazers' indecisiveness

Frenkie de Jong was wanted at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United failed in their endeavour to sign Frenkie de Jong due to indecisiveness from the Glazers, according to Algemeen Dagblad via Caught Offside.

The Dutch midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer. Ten Hag had identified his former player as the numero uno target for the summer, but a move failed to materialise.

It has now been revealed that negotiations between the Premier League giants and Barcelona went ahead smoothly in June before the international break. The two parties discussed the transfer fee, salary demands as well as bonuses.

However, the Red Devils hierarchy took their time to finalise a deal, as they were concerned with the finances involved. The Premier League giants lost valuable time; the player returned from his holiday to express a desire to stay, and the deal collapsed.

Noel Whelan believes Erik ten Hag has found his preferred centre-back pairing

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have been rock solid so far.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Erik ten Hag has already identified Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his preferred centre-back pair.

The two men have been some of the standout performers for Manchester United this season. Martinez’s arrival has given Varane a new lease of life at Old Trafford, and the two of them have complemented each other very well.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Ten Hag has found a balance with Varane and Martinez at the heart of his defence.

“That defence was all over the place in the first two games. They have obviously been working hard on the training ground since then. Ten Hag has found a nice balance there with Varane and Martinez – and he needed to,” said Whelan.

He added:

“They’re very physical, which I like, but physical in a controlled way. You have got to have that streak in your game. They seem to have a really good relationship blossoming between the two of them, and that’s what they’ve not had for a long, long time. We didn’t see this togetherness and this chemistry – but we’re seeing the difference now.”

Manchester United have won all four games this season when Varane and Martinez have started together.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav