Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: AS Roma not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo; Red Devils monitoring Juventus star, and more - November 21, 2022

Manchester United have entered the FIFA World Cup break in fifth place in the Premier League after 14 games. Erik ten Hag’s wards have won eight and lost four of their league games

Meanwhile, AS Roma director of football Tiago Pinto has said that the Serie A side are not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are monitoring a Juventus goalkeeper.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 21, 2022:

AS Roma not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo, says Tiago Pinto

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored just thrice for Manchester United this season.

Tiago Pinto has said that there are no truths in reports linking Cristiano Ronaldo with AS Roma.

The Portuguese’s time with Manchester United is coming to an end after a controversial interview with Piers Morgan. The player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered his client's services to clubs around the continent, with a move likely to materialise in January.

"Maybe they linked CR7 to us as I'm Portuguese and Mourinho too, but that was not the case". AS Roma director Tiago Pinto: "Cristiano Ronaldo has never been an option for Roma - nothing serious or concrete despite the rumours. We've never opened talks to sign him"."Maybe they linked CR7 to us as I'm Portuguese and Mourinho too, but that was not the case". AS Roma director Tiago Pinto: "Cristiano Ronaldo has never been an option for Roma - nothing serious or concrete despite the rumours. We've never opened talks to sign him". 🇵🇹 #ASRoma "Maybe they linked CR7 to us as I'm Portuguese and Mourinho too, but that was not the case". https://t.co/LgNWTSzcbR

Recent reports have named Roma among Ronaldo’s possible destination. However, speaking recently, Pinto said that a move for his 37-year-old compatriot is not on the cards.

“One of the things that irritates me about Italy is that they are constantly talking about the transfer market. The truth is that Cristiano Ronaldo was never a possibility. These rumours had no foundation, but in Italy they talk every day about three different players linked with your club,” said Pinto.

He continued:

“I understand it was natural to link us because Mourinho and I are both Portuguese, and so is Cristiano, but as I said, there was never any substance in it.”

Ronaldo is unlikely to play again for the Red Devils.

Manchester United monitoring Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Wojciech Szczesny, according to Calciomercatoweb via The Hard Tackle. The Red Devils are looking for reinforcements in the goalkeeping department, with David de Gea’s future up in the air. The Spaniard is in the final year of his contract, but the club have the option of an additional year.

Erik ten Hag has been tipped to bring in a new goalkeeper to either compete with or replace De Gea next year. The Spaniard’s lack of ball-playing qualities has prompted the club to search for a suitable successor. Szczesny has emerged as a possible option, with the Pole’s contract with Juventus set to run out in 2024. Juventus are looking to revamp their squad and could be open to offers for the 32-year-old.

Interestingly, the Bianconeri have identified De Gea as a replacement for Szczesny should the latter leave Turin, so a swap deal could also materialise.

Alan Shearer heaps praise on Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has enjoyed a stellar start to his FIFA World Cup campaign.

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer reckons Marcus Rashford proved his critics wrong against Iran on Monday.

The Manchester United striker has rediscovered his mojo under Ten Hag this season, registering eight goals and three assists in19 appearances across competitions However, his selection for the England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup was not widely accepted in all quarters.

Rashford, though, justified the decision in the opening game of the greatest show on rarth, coming off the bench to score. Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Shearer said that his compatriot made the finish look easier than it was.

“There was a lot of debate about whether he should have been in the squad; what an answer. It was fantastic play off Harry Kane, the way he brings that ball down and then puts it to him. Again, it looks effortless; he makes it look so easy, but it's not,” said Shearer.

Great performance from the team see you guys on Friday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Words can’t express my happiness in scoring at the World Cup.Great performance from the team see you guys on Friday🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Words can’t express my happiness in scoring at the World Cup.Great performance from the team see you guys on Friday ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/tgHb58bhZJ

Shearer also reserved special praise for Jude Bellingham, who remains a target for the Red Devils.

“It's all about having a positive start. You know what it does to your confidence. Every time they (England) went forward, they looked like a threat. It was a really impressive performance. There were so many (good performances), but the young boy (Bellingham), can we call him that? He's a man now. Wow, what a performance,” said Shearer.

Manchester United failed to sign Bellingham in 2020 but could return for him next year.

