Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona tipped to sign Cristiano Ronaldo; club talking to Spanish star over possible move, and more - 11th November 2021

Even Cristiano Ronaldo's presence hasn't been enough to help Manchester United address their woes this season. The Portuguese has been on song in front of goal, but The Red Devils have struggled to impress on the pitch.

Meanwhile, a former club president has tipped Barcelona to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Manchester United are in talks with a Spanish star over a move next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 11th November 2021.

Former club president tips Barcelona to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Toni Freixa has tipped Barcelona to complete a sensational move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former Barcelona president Toni Freixa has tipped the Blaugrana to complete a sensational move for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese joined Manchester United this summer, but the move has not gone according to plan. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has managed nine goals and an assist from 12 games across competitions. However, The Red Devils have struggled to get results.

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League, already nine points behind league leaders Chelsea after 12 games. Cristiano Ronaldo is now worried that The Red Devils might struggle to fight for silverware this term. The Portuguese is already considering an exit from Old Trafford three months into his second coming.

Ronaldo will not be short of suitors if he decides to part ways with Manchester United. Freixa believes the time is ripe to take the Portuguese to Barcelona. The Blaugrana have recently handed over their reins to Xavi, and the Spaniard is looking to rebuild the team. Recent rumours have linked the former Real Madrid player with the Blaugrana.

Freixa has now added to speculation by hinting that Ronaldo could ply his trade at the Camp Nou next year. Speaking to La Poteria, as relayed by Sport Witness via AS, the former Barcelona president hinted that Barcelona could target the Portuguese.

“If there is a time to do this madness (get Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona) it is now,” said Freixa.

Manchester United talking to Dani Olmo over possible move

Manchester United are in conversation with Dani Olmo's representatives.

Manchester United are in conversation with Dani Olmo's representatives over a possible move, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation since joining RB Leipzig at the start of 2020. The Spaniard has already appeared 67 times for the Bundesliga side, scoring 12 goals and setting up 14 others. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of Olmo, and are now plotting to bring him to Old Trafford.

Manchester United believe the Spaniard could be the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba. However, The Red Devils could face competition from Barcelona for his signature.

Manchester United interested in Dominik Szoboszlai

Manchester United are interested in Dominik Szoboszlai.

Manchester United are interested in Dominik Szoboszlai, according to Sport Witness via Sport Bild. The RB Leipzig playmaker has a release clause of around €60 to 70 million. The Red Devils could secure his services if they pay that amount.

The Hungarian has already managed nine goals from 15 games this season. United are enticed by his abilities, and want to add the 21-year-old to their roster.

