Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich discussed Cristiano Ronaldo move this summer; former player urges Red Devils to target Borussia Dortmund midfielder, and more - October 6, 2022

Manchester United will travel to the Tsirion Athlitikom Kentro on Thursday (October 6) to face Omonia on matchday three of the UEFA Europa League. Erik ten Hag’s team desperately need a win to stay in contention for a place in the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has said that the club briefly considered Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. Elsewhere, former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand has urged the club to target a Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 6, 2022:

Bayern Munich discussed Cristiano Ronaldo move this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo attempted to leave Old Trafford this summer in vain.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has said that the club briefly discussed a move for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portuguese forward was desperate to leave Manchester United before the end of the transfer window. The 37-year-old was linked with multiple clubs around Europe, including the Bavarians.

Speaking to Bild, as cited by The Metro, Kahn said that Ronaldo was considered at the Allianz Arena, but the idea was promptly dismissed.

“We briefly discussed Ronaldo at Bayern, and Dortmund probably did too. We also see the big picture of the Bundesliga. Of course, superstars like Ronaldo are an important factor in attracting attention to the league. He is one of the greatest of the last decade. But we quickly dismissed that,” said Kahn.

Ronaldo has struggled for form this season, managing just one goal from eight appearances this season.

Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United to target Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has admirers at Manchester United.

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to target Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder continues to earn rave reviews with his performances for Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham was on song against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (October 5), helping his team win 4-1.

Speaking on BT Sport, as cited by Football 365, Ferdinand lavished praise on the teenager.

“We said it as soon as we saw it, what he’s doing in his position, at his age, we haven’t seen. The best of our generation, Lampard, Gerrard, Scholes, Vieira, Roy Keane, those guys weren’t doing this,” said Ferdinand.

He continued:

“I’m just saying that they weren’t doing this. He’s still got to go on an prove it and do it over a long period of time. But they weren’t doing what he is doing right now. Influencing a game at this level, captaining a team at this level.”

Ferdinand added that Bellingham’s temperament is one of his plus points

“He’s the full package and mentally, this kid’s a beast. No doubts about that. One thing you have to say about him, whoever gets him, one question that won’t have to be answered is the temperament. When you’re making big transfers, the temperament is the key thing you need to get right. This kid has already proved that his temperament is not even a question mark,” said Ferdinand.

Bellingham has appeared 12 times already for Dortmund this season and has registered four goals.

He created history last night, becoming the first English teenager to captain a team in the Champions League. Bellingham marked the occasion with a a goal and an assist.

Fabrizio Romano outlines reason for Casemiro’s Old Trafford struggles

Casemiro arrived at Old Trafford this summer.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons new signing Casemiro is still adjusting to life at Manchester United. The Brazilian midfielder joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid this summer but has struggled to break into Erik ten Hag’s starting XI.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Ten Hag approved Casemiro’s arrival at Old Trafford.

“Erik ten Hag approved the Casemiro signing from Real Madrid. The decision was made between Ten Hag and the Manchester United board,” said Romano.

Romano added that the Brazilian hasn’t played much, as he's still coming to terms with a change in system and tactics.

“Casemiro is getting used to a new system and tactical idea, playing in a new country. This is why he hasn’t played too much since joining the club,” said Romano.

Casemiro has appeared six times for Manchester United this season.

