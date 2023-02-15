Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich eyeing Marcus Rashford; Casemiro wanted at Barcelona, and more - February 15, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to lock horns with Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Thursday (February 16) in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoff first leg. Erik ten Hag will be eager to test his team against Xavi’s high-flying Blaugrana.
Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are interested in Marcus Rashford. Elsewhere, Raphinha wants Casemiro at Barcelona. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 15, 2023:
Bayern Munich eyeing Marcus Rashford
Bayern Munich are interested in Marcus Rashford, according to Sport Bild via Goal.
The English forward has been very impressive for Manchester United this season. The 25-year-old has taken to Ten Hag’s tactics like fish to water and is playing some of the best football of his career. He has amassed 21 goals and eight assists in 34 games across competitions for the Red Devils.
However, Rashford’s contract runs out in 2024. Manchester United are working to tie him down to a new deal, but that hasn’t stopped potential suitors from sniffing around. The Bavarians are also pleased with the player’s form and want to bring him to the Allianz Arena.
The Bundesliga giants are yet to replace Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona last summer. They have identified Rashford as the perfect candidate to fill the Polish striker’s boots. However, Bayern are aware that the Englishman is likely to cost a fortune this summer. They would like to wait to see if he will be available for a Bosman move in 2024.
Casemiro wanted at Barcelona
Raphinha has said that he would like to have Casemiro at Barcelona. The former Real Madrid midfielder joined Manchester United last summer and has become a vital cog in Ten Hag’s setup.
The 30-year-old will return to action against Barcelona after missing the last two games due to a domestic suspension.
Speaking to ESPN Brazil ahead of the game, as relayed by Sport Witness, Raphinha heaped praise on Casemiro.
“Man, Casemiro is a player that I always talk about to my friends, my relatives, Casemiro is a player that I’d particularly like to have on my team,” said Raphinha.
He added:
“Because in addition to the experience he has in football, in the things he has achieved in football, he’s a great leader; he’s a great person, and he manages to complete a team with the football, with the quality he has, and with the defensive part that for me, he’s one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.”
Casemiro has registered 30 appearances for the Red Devils this season, picking up four goals and five assists.
Manchester United have to pay €20 million for Marcel Sabitzer
Bayern Munich are likely to allow Marcel Sabitzer to leave for €20 million, according to journalist Christian Falk via The Peoples Person.
The 28-year-old joined Manchester United last month on loan for the rest of the season. The Red Devils moved quickly to secure his signature following the unfortunate injury to Christian Eriksen.
Sabitzer has hit the ground since his arrival, already starting two of his three games under Ten Hag. The Premier League giants do not have a permanent option in the loan deal.
However, they're likely to be interested in the Austrian this summer if he continues to impress. The Bavarians are not going to stand in the way if Manchester United come calling, provided their valuation is met.