Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich leading Harry Kane race; Red Devils want Ansu Fati, and more - February 10, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Leeds United for the second time in a few days on Sunday (February 12) in the Premier League. The two sides played out a 2-2 draw earlier this week at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, journalist Christian Falk has said that Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign Harry Kane. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are interested in Ansu Fati, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 10, 2023.

Bayern Munich leading Harry Kane race

Harry Kane is likely to be on the move this summer.

Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign Harry Kane, according to Christian Falk.

The English striker is a target for Manchester United this summer, with Erik ten Hag eager to add a proper No. 9 to his frontline. The Red Devils have had their eyes on Kane for a while and are expected to go for the kill at the end of the season.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 200 - Harry Kane is the third player to score 200 goals in the Premier League, after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208). Kane scored his 200th goal in his 304th game, fewer than both Shearer (306) and Rooney (462). Illustrious. 200 - Harry Kane is the third player to score 200 goals in the Premier League, after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208). Kane scored his 200th goal in his 304th game, fewer than both Shearer (306) and Rooney (462). Illustrious. https://t.co/NfWXhVWXVt

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that Tottenham Hotspur’s reluctance to do business with a Premier League side could work in the Bavarians’ favour.

“Bayern Munich are doing everything to get a new contract for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, so they can be relaxed with regard to the ongoing speculation around Harry Kane,” wrote Falk.

He continued:

“They know, if it will be a question of money, that it will be difficult for them after their exploits in the market, including the signing of Yann Sommer. They also know that Tottenham aren’t keen on the idea of losing Kane to another Premier League club – I heard there’s going to be a decision made on this within the club, so that could offer Bayern a big chance.”

The German journalist added that the prospect of joining Bayern Munich would be appealing for Kane, as they can guarantee him silverware.

“Harry Kane isn’t currently earning in line with his quality, Tottenham aren’t providing a massive wage packet, as things currently stand, so Bayern see a chance, and they know that the player isn’t looking to make a decision in the near future. Time is working out in Bayern’s favour at the moment,” wrote Falk.

Falk concluded:

“That’s why it’s a good idea to try and secure an agreement with Choupo-Moting, and then they can wait to see if Kane’s contract continues to run out. Bayern have to keep hoping that Tottenham won’t sell to a club like United. Everyone knows that Harry Kane is just leaving to win titles. I’m not sure if Manchester United can guarantee that at the moment, but Bayern Munich can.”

Kane has appeared 30 times for Spurs this season across competitions, registering 19 goals and three assists.

Manchester United want Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Ansu Fati, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Barcelona forward’s future is up in the air, and he has been linked with an exit from the Camp Nou. The Red Devils are looking for attacking reinforcements this summer, and the Spaniard on their radar.

Reshad Rahman @ReshadRahman_ ) Internal medical tests have taken place at Barcelona, from which the results prove that Ansu Fati is now fully fit — the same tests indicate he’s quicker, more resistant and in better shape than ever. @moillorens #FCB ‍♂️ ) Internal medical tests have taken place at Barcelona, from which the results prove that Ansu Fati is now fully fit — the same tests indicate he’s quicker, more resistant and in better shape than ever. @samuelmarsden ‍♂️ (🌕) Internal medical tests have taken place at Barcelona, from which the results prove that Ansu Fati is now fully fit — the same tests indicate he’s quicker, more resistant and in better shape than ever. @samuelmarsden @moillorens #FCB 🏃‍♂️

Speaking on his YouTube channel, as cited by United in Focus, Romano added that Arsenal and Liverpool are also monitoring the player.

“I can confirm that English clubs have had conversations with the agent of Ansu Fati asking for the potential conditions of the deal. Clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool were informed on the general situation. They never made a bid or negotiations with Barcelona, but they are well informed,” said Romano.

The 20-year-old has scored six goals and set up three more in 31 games across competitions for the Blaugrana.

Red Devils submit £58 million offer for Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde has admirers at Old Trafford,

Manchester United have submitted a £58 million offer for Federico Valverde, according to Nacional via Caught Offside.

The Uruguayan midfielder is highly rated at Real Madrid but has blown hot and cold since the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. The intense competition for places at the Santiago Bernabeu could see the 24-year-old drop out of favour at the club.

VBET News @VBETnews Manchester United have reportedly made a bid for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde.



[caughtoffside] Manchester United have reportedly made a bid for Real Madrid star Federico Valverde. [caughtoffside] https://t.co/dEczIJHqfV

The Red Devils are hoping to take advantage of the situation. Ten Hag wants to bring in upgrades to the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay, and Valverde certainly fits the bill. The Uruguayan has appeared 32 times across competitions for Los Blancos this season, amassing nine goals and four assists.

