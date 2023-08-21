Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich turn down Benjamin Pavard proposal; Harry Maguire still up for sale, and more - August 21, 2023

Manchester United suffered a setback against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the Premier League, succumbing to their first loss of the season. Erik ten Hag will be eager to make amends when his team face Nottingham Forest on Saturday (August 26).

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have informed the Red Devils that defender Benjamin Pavard is not for sale. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are still looking for suitors for defender Harry Maguire.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 21, 2023:

Bayern Munich turn down Benjamin Pavard proposal

Benjamin Pavard is wanted at Old Trafford

Bayern Munich have told Manchester United that they have no intention to sell Benjamin Pavard this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are looking to sign a new defender this summer and has shortlisted the Frenchman as their priority target. The 27-year-old’s contract with the Bavarians expires in 12 months, and he has informed them that he doesn’t want to sign an extension.

Romano told Give Me Sport that the Bundesliga giants’ failure to sign Kyle Walker from Manchester City might have affected Pavard’s future.

“I think the top option at this moment is Benjamin Pavard because the contact is very concrete. Last week, Manchester United approached Bayern Munich.

"It was Friday when they started to discuss a potential transfer, but from Bayern Munich, it was a no because they don’t have the intention, at the moment, to give the green light,” said Romano.

He continued:

“Also, because they wanted to sign Kyle Walker, and the player then rejected and decided to extend his stay at Manchester City.”

A move for Pavard will also depend on Harry Maguire's exit from Old Trafford this summer

Harry Maguire still up for sale

Harry Maguire’s time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

Manchester United remain interested in cashing in on Harry Maguire this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Englishman has reached the end of the road under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford and is linked with a move away from the club. However, the transfer hasn’t materialised yet.

Galetti told Give Me Sport, Galetti said that Everton were briefly interested in the 30-year-old but are yet to submit an offer.

“Despite the deal that collapsed with West Ham, Maguire is still on the market. Only with his farewell, Manchester United will sign a new centre-back. At the moment for the former United captain, everything is going slow,” said Galetti.

He continued:

“Everton showed interest in him in the last few days, but nothing concrete at the moment. Saudi Arabia is not an option. So, as it stands, the chances to remain in Manchester grow day after day."

Maguire’s proposed move to West Ham United broke down in recent weeks.

Manchester United ready to listen to offers for Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial’s future remains up in the air.

Manchester United will allow Anthony Martial leave this summer for a fair price, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward’s injury woes is well documented, and his fitness issues have hurt his chances under Ten Hag. The Red Devils, though, are not pushing to offload him right now and have no qualms about keeping the player at the club.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that there’s no offer on the table for Martial right now.

“Manchester United’s position on Martial is clear: they’re happy with him staying, not desperate to sell. They’ll only let him go in case of receiving an important proposal.

"Despite approaches and contacts, there’s still no formal bid on the table for Martial at this stage. Let’s see what happens until the end of the window,” wrote Romano.

The Frenchman registered his first appearance of the season from the bench against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (August 19), which United lost 2-0.