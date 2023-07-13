Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Benfica reject Goncalo Ramos offer; Harry Maguire willing to stay, and more - July 13, 2023

Manchester United are working to upgrade their squad after finishing third in the Premier League last season. Erik ten Hag also won the EFL Cup in his debut season at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Benfica have turned down an offer from the Red Devils for striker Goncalo Ramos. Elsewhere, centre-back Harry Maguire is willing to stay and fight for his place under Ten Hag.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 13, 2023:

Benfica reject Goncalo Ramos offer

Benfica have turned down a player-plus-cash offer from Manchester United for Goncalo Ramos, according to Caught Offside.

The 22-year-old striker has been on brilliant form of late for the Portuguese side and has turned heads at Old Trafford. Ten Hag wants a new No. 9 to spearhead his attack next season, and has Ramos on his wishlist.

The Portuguese is highly rated in the European circuit and has a massive price tag. The Red Devils were hoping to sweeten the deal by including Alex Telles in their offer.

However, Benfica have rejected their proposal. Manchester United also have their eyes on Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund as they keep their options open at the moment.

Harry Maguire willing to stay at Old Trafford

Harry Maguire could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Harry Maguire is ready to stay at Manchester United and fight for his place in the team, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English defender's future at Old Trafford is up in the air after dropping down the pecking order under Ten Hag last season. The Red Devils linked with defensive reinforcements this summer, and Maguire's time at the club could be coming to an end.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Maguire is willing to stay if a move doesn't materialise this summer.

"I’m aware of reports on Harry Maguire’s price tag proving an issue, but I think it’s a normal moment on the market where almost no one is signing centre backs, apart from Tottenham working on some players in that position. So it’s understandable if United are struggling to find buyers, because the domino has not started yet," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Maguire remains available on the market for sure. But he’s also prepared to fight for his place in case nothing will happen. He will speak to Erik ten Hag in the next days.”

Manchester United have been linked with Axel Disasi and Antonio Rudiger as possible replacements for Maguire in recent days.

Donny van de Beek likely to leave Manchester United

Donny van de Beek could be on his way out of Manchester United this summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Dutch midfielder has been a disappointment since joining the Red Devils in 2020. He missed much of last season with injury and is now surplus to requirements under Ten Hag.

Jones told Give Me Sport that Manchester United are seeking a permanent move for Van de Beek.

"I think van de Beek is likely to follow de Gea out of Old Trafford. He's got interest from all over Europe at this stage, from Scotland to Spain and also back to Holland.

"It's all open at this point. They just need to try and find the perfect agreement in terms of clubs that are going to actually strike a deal," said Jones.

He continued:

"Again, that's not as easy as actually getting rid of de Gea, because they want a fee for van de Beek, and they want it to be a permanent transfer. But if they can find a new home for him, then it will help them move out the squad, especially if he can agree to that move quite soon.”

Mason Mount's arrival from Chelsea this summer could be the final nail in the coffin for Van de Beek at Old Trafford.

Poll : 0 votes