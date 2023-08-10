Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Benjamin Pavard eager to join Red Devils; Eric Bailly off to Besiktas, and more - August 10, 2023

Manchester United start their new Premier League campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Monday (August 14). The Red Devils finished third last season.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is eager to move to Old Trafford this summer. Elsewhere, defender Eric Bailly has agreed to join Turkish side Besiktas.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 10, 2023:

Benjamin Pavard eager to join Manchester United

Benjamin Pavard wants to Old Trafford move.

Benjamin Pavard is eager to join Manchester United this summer, according to transfer insider Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are likely to remain in the market for a new defender in the wake of Harry Maguire's impending move to West Ham United. Ten Hag has identified the French defender as a candidate to replace the 30-year-old Maguire.

Pavard is likely to leave Bayern Munich this summer unless he signs a new deal at the Allianz Arena. The 27-year-old's contract with the Bavarians expires next summer, and they're determined not to lose him for free.

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race for the Frenchman, with Ten Hag enticed by the player's versatility. Pavard could be available for around €30 million this summer.

Eric Bailly off to Besiktas

Eric Bailly is all set to move to Turkey.

Eric Bailly is set to join Besiktas this summer, according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

The Cote d'Ivoire defender is a forgotten man at Manchester United and is unlikely to last the summer. Bailly has no future under Ten Hag, and the Red Devils are working to remove him from their wage bill. The Premier League giants are ready to offload him for a miniscule fee of £2 million, but there's very little interest in his signature.

Bailly has reported agreed a three-year deal to join Besiktas this year. He's now hoping to terminate his contract with Manchester United, and the club could be open to the proposal. The player earns £4.16 million per year with the Red Devils, and his contract expires in 2024.

Sofyan Amrabat backed to excel at Old Trafford

Sofyan Amrabat is wanted at Old Trafford.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Sofyan Amrabat would help Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes flourish at Old Trafford.

The Moroccan midfielder is heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. The 26-year-old's contract with Fiorentina expires next year, and the Serie A side are ready to let him go.

Ten Hag is moulding his squad to fit his tactics this summer and has now set his sights on Amrabat. Jones told Give Me Sport that the Moroccan's future could be sorted in the coming days.

"Amrabat would have the legs to give Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes more room to explore in a creative sense and that’s going to be key.

"Manager Ten Hag has very high expectations of how this midfield shapes up, but the key to United doing well is that you unlock the full potential of both Fernandes and Mount," said Jones.

He continued:

“These are players that can disappear into the shadows if you do not give them a specific role to thrive in, and we have seen both have great success in the past when playing their favoured positions. Amrabat has a big couple of days ahead to see if he gets to move to United.”

Juventus have been linked with a move for Amrabat recently.