Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Borussia Dortmund chief opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo rumours; Reds Devils reach agreement to sign Real Madrid midfielder, and more - August 19, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday as they look to get off the mark in this season's Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men are languishing at the foot of the stndings after defeats in their opening two games, marking their worst start to a Premier League campaign.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans Joachim Watzke has opened up on reports linking Cristiano Ronaldo with the club. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign a Brazilian midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 19, 2022:

Hans Joachim Watzke opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to script a move away from Old Trafford.

Hans Joachim Watzke has brushed aside rumours linking Borussia Dortmund with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese is desperate to leave Manchester United this summer and has offered his services to clubs around Europe. However, he has found little joy in his endeavours, with negligible interest in his services so far this summer.

Nevertheless, the 37-year-old continues to be linked with a move away from Old Trafford. Dortmund are the latest club to be linked with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. However, Watzke has said that the Bundesliga giants are not planning a move for Ronaldo this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🟡 #BVB Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke: “I love Cristiano Ronaldo - it's certainly a charming idea to see Cristiano play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact at all between the parties involved”, he told @Sky_Jesco Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke: “I love Cristiano Ronaldo - it's certainly a charming idea to see Cristiano play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact at all between the parties involved”, he told @Sky_Jesco. 🚨🟡 #BVB

Speaking recently, the Dortmund CEO acknowledged his admiration for the Portuguese but added that there has been no contact between the player and the club.

"I love this player; it's certainly a charming idea to see Cristiano Ronaldo play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact at all between those involved. So you should stop talking about it,” said Watzke.

United were initially determined to keep the 37-year-old at the club. However, Ten Hag is now ready to let Ronaldo leave. However, his £500,000-per-week wages could be a deal breaker.

Manchester United reach agreement to sign Casemiro

Casemiro is all set to arrive at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign Casemiro, the club have announced.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian in recent days. After failing to find success in his pursuit of Frenkie de Jong, Ten Hag turned his attention to the 30-year-old.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC We are delighted to have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of @Casemiro We are delighted to have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of @Casemiro 🇧🇷#MUFC

Things have moved quickly in the last 24 hours, and a deal has now been struck in principle with Los Blancos to facilitate a move.

Casemiro has been one of the mainstays for the La Liga giants in the last few years. The five-time UEFA Champions League winner would bring a wealth of experience to a listless midfield at Old Trafford. The move is subject to visa, medicals and agreement on personal terms, though.

Red Devils preparing £85 million offer for Antony

Antony is wanted at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are preparing a £85 million offer for Antony, according to French journalist Santi Aouna via Caught Offside. The Ajax forward was a priority target for Ten Hag earlier this summer. However, the Premier League giants balked at the Eredivisie club's valuation of the 22-year-old and abandoned the move.

Their poor start to the season might have now forced the Red Devils to rethink their plans. Ten Hag remains determined to bring Antony to Old Trafford, and the club are now willing to break the bank for the player. The Dutch manager believes Antony would be a natural fit on the right wing at Old Trafford and bring much-needed balance to his misfiring attack.

