Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Borussia Dortmund eyeing Jadon Sancho; Red Devils considered Marcus Thuram, and more - October 3, 2023

Manchester United host Galatasaray at Old Trafford on Tuesday (October 3) in the UEFA Champions League. Manager Erik ten Hag desperately needs a win to lift the mood at the club.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have maintained contact with United attacker Jadon Sancho. Elsewhere, the Red Devils considered a move for striker Marcus Thuram before he joined Inter Milan this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 3, 2023:

Borussia Dortmund eyeing Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho's future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

Borussia Dortmund are keeping a close eye on Jadon Sancho's situation at Manchester United, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The English forward has dropped out of favour under Ten Hag after a public spat over his attitude in training. The 23-year-old is currently training away from the first team, and his future at Old Trafford could be over.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic is in constant touch with Sancho as the player continues to be linked with a return to Germany. The Red Devils were willing to offload the player in the summer and could push for his exit in January.

A permanent transfer in the winter could be tough to complete, so a loan deal looks the most likely option. A return to the Signal Iduna Park in January appears impossible, but cannot be ruled out yet.

Manchester United considered Marcus Thuram

Manchester United considered Marcus Thuram this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils were in the hunt for a new No. 9 and had been monitoring the Frenchman since January. The 26-year-old was available on a Bosman move at the end of his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach but ended up joining Inter Milan.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Manchester United opted to go for a different profile of striker and zeroed in on Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta.

“Another French player who was discussed as a possibility by United was Marcus Thuram.

"He was a free agent this summer before moving to Inter, and the Red Devils also looked at him back in January, knowing he would be out of contract in the summer,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“On that occasion, they decided to sign Wout Weghorst instead, and again in the summer, they considered Thuram but decided to go after a different kind of player, more of a traditional no.9, and that’s why they decided to go for Rasmus Hojlund.”

The Red Devils paid Atalanta £72 million for Hojlund.

Red Devils advised to target Antonio Silva

Fabrizio Romano reckons Antonio Silva could be the perfect candidate for the centre-back role at Manchester United. The Red Devils are eyeing a new central defender in 2024. The Portuguese is on their wishlist, but Benfica are likely to demand a premium fee for his signature.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano compared a move for Silva with Manchester City’s pursuit of Josko Gvardiol.

“Next for United will likely be a centre-back, that’s one of their priorities for 2024. Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba are players they like, but, in my opinion, Benfica’s Antonio Silva would probably be the standout option,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I really love him as a player. The perfect opportunity for any club looking for talented CB as was the case with Josko Gvardiol last year – it’s exactly the same kind of opportunity. It’s not a bargain as such, but it could be a smart investment for a top talent.”

The Red Devils might have to offload Harry Maguire before they can facilitate a move for Silva.