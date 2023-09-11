Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Borussia Dortmund monitoring Jadon Sancho; Red Devils want Nico Williams, and more - September 11, 2023

Manchester United strengthened their squad over the summer but have endured a mixed start to the new campaign. Erik ten Hag will be eager to put his best foot forward when Brighton & Hove Albion visit Old Trafford on Saturday (September 16).

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are keeping a close eye on United attacker Jadon Sancho. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are interested in Atletico Madrid attacker Nico Williams.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 11, 2023:

Borussia Dortmund monitoring Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho’s time at Old Trafford has been a disappointment.

Borussia Dortmund are keeping a close eye on Jadon Sancho’s situation at Manchester United, according to SportBILD.

The English forward has made the headlines in recent days following a controversial statement. Sancho took to social media to respond to Ten Hag’s claims that the player’s training performances were not up to the desired level.

The situation has raised questions over the 23-year-old’s future under Ten Hag at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are disappointed by the player’s antics and could be open to his departure in January. Sancho joined the Premier League giants in the summer of 2021 from BVB but has failed to live up to expectations.

The Bundesliga side are monitoring the recent developments with interest amid talks of a move for him in January. However, Dortmund could be short of funds right now, so a winter transfer might not be financially feasible.

Manchester United want Nico Williams

Manchester United are interested in Nico Williams, according to Fichajes. The 21-year-old has been quite impressive with Athletic Bilbao, but his contract with the club expires in less than 12 months. The player could be available on a free transfer next summer, and the Red Devils are interested.

Erik ten Hag has invested heavily in attack since arriving at the club in 2022. However, the Dutch manager wants to add more teeth to his frontline, owing to the poor form of the likes of Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Williams could be a fabulous option and is versatile enough to operate on both wings. However, Manchester United face competition from Liverpool for his signature.

Scott McTominay advised to leave Old Trafford

Scott McTominay was linked with an exit from Old Trafford this summer.

Former Scotland international midfielder Barry Ferguson has advised Scott McTominay to leave Manchester United.

The 26-year-old has struggled for game time at Old Trafford since the arrival of Ten Hag. His chances of first-team football could be further impacted by the arrival of Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat this summer.

Speaking recently, as cited by Caught Offside, Ferguson advised his compatriot to leave on loan in January to keep his place in the national team for next year's Euros.

“I think he is so underrated, Scott McTominay. Brilliant size in the middle of the pitch. He has also done a job at the back for Scotland.

"I really like him. Manchester United need a player like that, at this moment in time. I can’t believe he isn’t getting a look in. He will need to look at that seriously,” said Ferguson.

He continued:

“If he isn’t getting much game time, then he needs to go somewhere. Even if it’s until the end of the season in January. There are a number of clubs who would take, Scott McTominay.

"What were they talking about £35-40 million with West Ham? If clubs aren’t willing to do that, then I am sure he needs to sit down with the manager and say ‘listen, I have Germany to think of. Any chance I can go out on loan?’”

McTominay is yet to start a game for the Red Devils this season.